Meta Pulls Plug on Instagram’s End-to-End Encrypted Messaging Worldwide

In a significant reversal of its previous privacy commitments, Meta has disabled end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for direct messages on Instagram worldwide. The feature, which once allowed users to send ultra-private messages accessible only to the sender and recipient, is no longer available as of May 8, 2026.

Without E2EE, Instagram and by extension its parent company Meta can technically access the content of users’ direct messages, including text, photos, videos, and voice notes. This marks a sharp departure from Meta’s earlier messaging, most notably CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s 2019 pledge to expand encryption across the company’s platforms, declaring that “the future is private.”

From Rollout to Retreat

Meta had previously introduced E2EE on Instagram as an optional feature, with plans to eventually make it standard by default similar to Facebook Messenger, which adopted full E2EE in 2023. However, the company has now abandoned that plan. In March 2026, Instagram updated its terms of service to confirm that encrypted messaging would no longer be supported after May 8.

Meta attributed the decision to low user adoption, arguing that very few Instagram users actively turned on the optional encryption setting. Critics, however, contend that optional privacy features are almost always underused because users must manually activate them often without clear prompting or education from the platform.

Deepening Divide: Safety vs. Privacy

The move has sharply divided opinion among advocacy groups.

Child protection organizations, including the NSPCC, welcomed the change. They argue that end-to-end encryption, while valuable for privacy, can severely hinder efforts to detect child grooming, abuse material, and predatory behavior online. Without E2EE, Meta retains the ability to scan messages for illegal content—something encrypted platforms like WhatsApp and Signal cannot do.

Privacy advocates, however, condemned the decision. Maya Thomas of Big Brother Watch warned that weakening Instagram’s encryption sets a dangerous precedent. “This move not only undermines user privacy but could also pressure other social media platforms to scale back their own encryption standards,” Thomas said.

A Fragmented Messaging Landscape

Despite Meta’s retreat on Instagram, end-to-end encryption remains standard on several major platforms, including WhatsApp (also owned by Meta), Signal, Apple’s iMessage, and Google Messages. These services continue to offer E2EE by default, reflecting a broader industry trend toward stronger privacy protections one that Instagram has now conspicuously stepped away from.

As the debate between user privacy and child safety intensifies globally, Instagram’s decision signals a potential turning point: even tech giants that once championed encryption may roll it back when adoption is low and regulatory pressure is high.

Donate Here