Japan has announced scholarships for Afghan students

The Japanese Embassy in Kabul has announced that the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology of this country for the academic year 2027, has provided scholarships for Afghan scholars in universities of this country.

The Embassy of Japan wrote in an announcement today that these scholarships are offered under the Japanese Government Scholarship Program (MEXT) for research scholars in universities of this country.

The embassy added that eligible applicants can submit the required documents to the email designated by the Embassy of Jachan by 25 May 2026.

Based on the announcement, the application review process will be conducted in three stages, including document review, written test in Kabul and final interview.

The Embassy of Japan has emphasized that the scholarships will be distributed completely free of charge without considering ethnic, linguistic or religious affiliations and will be the main criteria for selection, quality of documents and test results.