South Korean Stock Market Crashes in Historic Sell-Off as US-Iran War Escalates

Seoul, South Korea – South Korea’s financial markets were thrown into turmoil on Wednesday, suffering their worst single-day crash in history as the escalating war between the United States, Israel, and Iran sent shockwaves through the global economy.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) plummeted by a staggering 12.06 percent at the closing bell. The decline briefly touched 12.2 percent in midday trading, surpassing the previous record drop of 12.02 percent recorded in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the United States.

The market rout was so severe that it triggered an automatic circuit breaker for the first time in years. South Korean financial authorities suspended trading on the KOSPI for 20 minutes after losses surpassed the 8 percent threshold shortly after the opening bell. While the index recouped a fraction of its losses to settle just above the 10 percent mark by 05:00 GMT, the damage cemented the worst two-day losing streak for South Korean equities in decades, following a 7.2 percent drop on Tuesday.

Logistics and Tech Giants Bear the Brunt

The sell-off was indiscriminate, wiping billions off the market value of the country’s corporate giants. Tech leaders Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and LG Electronics all saw steep declines. However, the heaviest losses were concentrated in the shipping and logistics sector, which faces an immediate and existential threat from the conflict.

The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz—a narrow waterway through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil passes—has paralyzed vital supply routes. Shares of major South Korean shippers Pan Ocean, HMM, and KSS Line plunged between 16 and 17 percent.

An Existential Economic Threat

For South Korea, the conflict represents more than just market volatility; it is a direct threat to the foundation of its economy. According to the US Energy Information Administration, South Korea is the world’s fifth-largest crude oil importer, relying on foreign sources for approximately 98 percent of its fossil fuel needs. A prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz or sustained high energy prices could severely hamper the nation’s manufacturing-driven recovery.

The meltdown is a dramatic reversal of fortune for a market that began 2026 with explosive growth. In the first two months of the year, the KOSPI had surged more than 40 percent, far outpacing its international peers on the back of strong semiconductor demand.

Global Shockwaves Intensify

The crisis in Seoul is the most dramatic example yet of the widening economic shockwaves unleashed by the conflict in the Middle East.

Fighting entered its fifth day on Wednesday, with the US and Israel continuing aerial bombardments of Iran and Lebanon. In a dangerous new phase of the conflict, Tehran has intensified retaliatory strikes, targeting not only Israel but also US allies in the Gulf region, including Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. These attacks have heightened fears of a broader regional war that could disrupt global energy supplies for the foreseeable future.

While Asian markets bore the brunt of the panic on Wednesday, the sell-off also spread to Wall Street. After initially shrugging off the conflict, US stocks dipped overnight, with the benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite both falling about 1 percent as investors began to price in the risk of a protracted and destabilizing war.

