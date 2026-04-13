Britney Spears Enters Substance Abuse Treatment Facility Weeks After DUI Arrest

Less than two months after her arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence, Britney Spears has voluntarily entered a substance abuse treatment facility, her representative confirmed Sunday.

The 44-year-old pop superstar checked herself into an undisclosed facility, according to a statement emailed to The Associated Press. The representative did not provide further details about the duration or specific nature of the treatment.

The move comes just weeks after a troubling incident on March 5, when California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers received reports of a BMW driving erratically and at high speed on U.S. Highway 101 in Ventura County, near the Los Angeles County line. Spears, who resides in the area, reportedly failed a series of field sobriety tests and was arrested on suspicion of DUI involving a combination of alcohol and drugs. She was booked into a county jail and released several hours later.

The case was formally handed over to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office on March 23. Prosecutors are expected to make a decision on whether to file charges before a court hearing scheduled for May 4. If charged, it would not be Spears’ first DUI offense; she pleaded no contest to a single count of driving with an invalid license in 2008 following a separate DUI arrest.

At the time of the March incident, a representative called Spears’ actions “completely inexcusable” and expressed hope that the arrest would serve as “the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life.” Sunday’s announcement suggests she is now taking that step.

The pop icon, whose hits include “…Baby One More Time” and “Toxic,” has largely stepped back from her music career in recent years. She has not embarked on a concert tour in nearly eight years and has not released a new album in almost a decade.

Her personal and legal life, however, has remained in the spotlight. In November 2021, a Los Angeles judge dissolved the court-ordered conservatorship that had controlled her life decisions and finances for nearly 14 years—a legal arrangement that sparked the global #FreeBritney movement. Two years later, in October 2023, she released a bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me, which detailed the emotional toll of her conservatorship and her journey toward reclaiming her autonomy.

Fans and fellow celebrities have taken to social media to express support following the news of her treatment center admission, with many hoping this marks a genuine turning point in her ongoing recovery and personal stability.

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