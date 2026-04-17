Maa Inti Bangaaram: Samantha Sets the Dance Floor on Fire with High-Energy Wedding Track ‘Thassadiya’

Mumbai: The makers of the upcoming action-comedy family drama Maa Inti Bangaaram, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, have released the film’s first song a high-energy wedding celebration number titled “Thassadiya.”

Composed by the acclaimed Santosh Narayanan, with lyrics by Rehman and vocals by Chinmayi Sripada and Punya Selva, the track is a vibrant, groove-driven anthem for love, life, and family. Samantha brings the song to life with her commanding screen presence and sharp choreography, instantly setting the tone for what the film promises to deliver. The infectious beats, lively lyrics, and dynamic composition come together to create a distinctive festive energy that feels both fresh and rooted.

Santhosh Narayanan, known for his chartbuster albums, kicks things off with a dance number designed to get audiences moving celebrating the joy of weddings and togetherness.

Maa Inti Bangaaram is a family action-comedy drama created by Raj Nidimoru and directed by Nandini Reddy, who reunites with Samantha after their successful collaboration on Oh! Baby. The film stars Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, with a supporting cast including Sree Mukhi, Gautami, Anand, Lakshmi, Srinivas Gavireddy, and Manjusha. The film is produced by Tralala Moving Pictures.

In January, Samantha described the world of the film as “rooted and emotional,” with a narrative style that prioritizes family while maintaining a quirky, edgy energy. “Maa Inti Bangaaram tells the story of a woman whose strength comes as much from her vulnerability as from her courage,” she said. “Playing this character and nurturing this film as a producer has been an incredibly fulfilling journey for me.”

Adding to the film’s distinct appeal, Samantha performs most of her action sequences while wearing a saree. A source close to the production previously shared: “After The Family Man and Citadel, Samantha wanted to challenge herself further. In Maa Inti Bangaaram, she’s doing most of the action herself, and doing it in a saree. It’s physically demanding and visually powerful a portrayal audiences rarely get to see.”

Maa Inti Bangaaram is scheduled to release in theaters on May 15.

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