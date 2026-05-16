Netflix to Produce Afghanistan War Film Starring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Netflix is developing a new feature film focused on the Afghanistan war, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle serving as producers through their media company, Archewell Productions.

The film is based on the memoir No Way Out: The True Story of Men Under Siege by former British Army commander Adam Jowett. The book recounts the experiences of a British military unit deployed to Afghanistan in 2006, highlighting the intensity of combat operations, leadership challenges, and the psychological strain faced by soldiers in prolonged conflict.

According to Netflix, the project will be overseen by Harry and Meghan alongside Tracey Ryerson, who leads scripted content at Archewell Productions. The screenplay will be written by British writer Matt Charman, known for his work on the Oscar-nominated Cold War thriller Bridge of Spies.

Prince Harry, who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan during his time with the British Army, reached the rank of captain before later stepping back from active military service. His firsthand experience is expected to inform the production’s approach to military realism and emotional authenticity.

Harry and Meghan signed a wide-ranging production agreement with Netflix after stepping away from official royal duties in 2020 and relocating to the United States. Their earlier documentary series Harry & Meghan attracted significant global attention and became one of the platform’s most widely discussed royal-related releases.

The new Afghanistan project arrives amid continued international interest in dramatizations of the 20-year conflict following the 2001 U.S.-led intervention after the September 11 attacks. The war remains one of the longest military engagements involving the United Kingdom, with thousands of British troops deployed alongside U.S. and NATO forces, and its legacy continues to be explored through films, documentaries, and memoir adaptations focused on both military operations and the human cost of war.

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