Pakistan rocket fire damages health centre in Afghanistan’s Kunar province

Authorities in Afghanistan have reported that a health centre in Kunar Province was heavily damaged following alleged rocket fire from Pakistan, marking a further escalation in cross-border tensions.

According to officials aligned with the Taliban, at least 10 rockets struck the facility, causing extensive destruction. State media said critical sections of the centre including the operating room, laboratory, and maternity ward were severely damaged, forcing the suspension of all medical services.

Local health workers reported that essential equipment was destroyed in the , leaving surrounding communities without immediate access to healthcare. Residents now face significantly longer journeys to reach alternative medical facilities, raising concerns about delayed treatment, particularly for emergency and maternal care.

There has been no immediate official response from Islamabad regarding the latest allegations. However, Pakistani authorities have previously maintained that any cross-border operations are carefully targeted at militant infrastructure and conducted with precision to minimize civilian harm.

In a parallel development, officials in Pakistan said that rocket fire originating from Afghan territory killed at least three people on their side of the border. The exchange of accusations underscores the rapidly deteriorating security situation along the frontier.

Tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban-led authorities in Afghanistan have intensified in recent months, with both sides engaging in intermittent clashes and trading blame for civilian casualties. Islamabad has repeatedly expressed concern over militant groups it says are operating from Afghan soil, while Taliban officials deny providing safe haven to such groups and accuse Pakistan of violating Afghan sovereignty.

The growing instability has drawn the attention of regional powers, including China, which has sought to mediate between the two sides. Beijing has hosted talks aimed at easing tensions and promoting stability in the border region, though tangible progress has remained limited.

Despite diplomatic efforts and repeated calls for restraint, sporadic violence continues. The latest incident highlights the fragility of relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities, as competing security concerns and mutual distrust increase the risk of further escalation along the already volatile border.

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