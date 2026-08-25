US Country Music Legend Dolly Parton Dies at 80

Dolly Parton, the iconic American singer-songwriter, actress, and philanthropist whose career spanned more than six decades, has died at the age of 80. Her family confirmed her passing in a heartfelt social media announcement on Monday, bringing an end to a life that defined the very soul of country music and transcended generations, genres, and borders.

Parton’s nephew, Brian Seaver who also served as her longtime head of security delivered the news in a solemn video posted to Parton’s official Instagram page. Speaking on behalf of the family, Seaver described the moment as “an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness,” noting that Parton herself had asked him to make this announcement long ago, a testament to her characteristic foresight and deep trust in those closest to her.

Born in a one-room cabin in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee, Parton rose from rural poverty to become one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with over 100 million records sold worldwide. Her career was defined by an unmistakable voice, razor-sharp songwriting, and a glittering stage presence that masked a fierce business acumen. Her catalog includes some of the most enduring songs in American history from the pleading desperation of “Jolene” to the blue-collar anthem “9 to 5” and the eternal ballad “I Will Always Love You,” which later became a global phenomenon when covered by Whitney Houston.

Beyond music, Parton was a cultural force. She starred in beloved films like Steel Magnolias and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, and used her platform to champion literacy through her Imagination Library, which has gifted over 200 million free books to children worldwide. Her wit, humor, and unfiltered authenticity made her a beloved figure far beyond Nashville, earning her admirers in rock, pop, and even hip-hop circles.

Earlier this year, Parton canceled a series of scheduled performances in Las Vegas, citing ongoing treatment for health issues. While she remained characteristically private about the specifics, she assured fans at the time that she would “be back as soon as I can,” a promise that, tragically, went unfulfilled.

In his announcement, Seaver paid tribute not only to the public icon but to the woman he knew personally. “By her example, we believed anything was possible,” he said, his voice heavy with emotion. “She never saw a door she couldn’t open, and the doors she opened made and changed history.” He added, “My family and I have shared a lifetime of beautiful memories with Dolly Parton, but so have you. She has always been on your television, your record player, your CD, and on your phone playlist, becoming an extended part of your family whether you liked it or not.”

Fans and fellow artists have already begun flooding social media with tributes, remembering a woman who turned heartbreak into harmony and hardship into hope. Flags are expected to fly at half-staff over the Grand Ole Opry, and plans for a public memorial are being discussed, though the family has asked for privacy during this time.

Dolly Parton leaves behind her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, along with a vast extended family and a legacy that will echo through every corner of the entertainment world. She once said, “We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails.” In her 80 years, she adjusted the sails of country music and popular culture so profoundly that the wind itself will never blow the same way again.

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