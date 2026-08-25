Germany Deports 30 Afghan Nationals to Kabul Amid Renewed Deportation Push

The German government deported 30 Afghan nationals to Kabul on Tuesday aboard a charter flight from Leipzig/Halle Airport, marking the second such group repatriation since Berlin toughened its asylum policy toward Afghanistan. The flight, which departed early in the morning, was confirmed by German media outlet Bild and represents the latest step in a controversial deportation drive that has drawn sharp criticism from human rights groups.

The operation targeted Afghan citizens whose asylum applications had been rejected, with authorities prioritizing individuals with criminal records or those deemed a security threat. However, according to German media reports, several of the deported Afghans had no criminal history, raising fresh questions about the government’s interpretation of its own deportation criteria.

This deportation follows a broader shift in German migration policy announced in recent months. Under Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the government has adopted a stricter line, vowing to expedite the removal of failed asylum seekers and foreign nationals convicted of crimes. While Berlin has maintained that returns to Afghanistan remain limited due to the country’s volatile security situation, officials have argued that serious offenders and public safety risks can be justifiably repatriated.

Since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in August 2021, Germany has deported a total of 257 Afghan nationals through charter flights, according to official figures. These returns continue despite Berlin’s own assessment that Afghanistan remains a high-risk country marked by ongoing violence, economic collapse, and systemic human rights abuses particularly against women and girls, who have been largely excluded from public life under Taliban rule.

The deportations have intensified debate within Germany and across Europe over the ethics and legality of forced returns to conflict-affected nations. Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Pro Asyl, have repeatedly condemned the practice, warning that returnees face arbitrary detention, torture, and life-threatening poverty. The United Nations has classified Afghanistan as one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises, with more than two-thirds of the population in need of aid and millions facing acute food insecurity.

Refugee advocates have also questioned the transparency and due process of the deportation procedure, pointing to a lack of adequate legal review and insufficient time for affected individuals to appeal their cases. In response, German officials have defended the operations as lawful and necessary, stressing that those deported are given prior notice and that charter flights are conducted with safety protocols in place.

As Germany continues to navigate a delicate balance between domestic security concerns and international humanitarian obligations, Tuesday’s deportation is likely to intensify pressure on the Merz administration both from coalition partners wary of human rights violations and from opposition parties calling for even stricter migration controls. With the Taliban showing no signs of moderating its rule, the debate over forced returns to Afghanistan is far from settled.

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