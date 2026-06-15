Returnee Flow Continues: 535 Families Enter Afghanistan in a Single Day

By a Dawat Media 24 Reporter

The steady return of Afghan families from neighboring countries shows no sign of slowing, as at least 535 families entered the country through four major border crossings in a single 24-hour period, according to the latest figures released by the Commission for Addressing Refugees’ Problems.

The data, shared by Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, highlights the ongoing humanitarian and logistical efforts to assist returning nationals.

Torkham Crossing Main Entry Point

The Torkham border in Nangarhar province recorded the highest number of returnees, with 464 families (2,438 individuals) crossing into Afghanistan.

Of these, 414 families (2,322 people) were immediately transported to Nangarhar, Kunar, Laghman, and Kabul provinces, with authorities disbursing more than 1.829 million afghanis to cover travel costs.

At Torkham, 4.12 million afghanis in direct cash assistance was distributed to 503 families. Additionally, the Omari Camp provided essential health services and telecommunications support to returnees.

Spin Boldak Crossing Kandahar

Meanwhile, 44 families (268 individuals) returned via the Spin Boldak crossing in Kandahar province.

Officials confirmed that 30 of those families (173 individuals) were relocated to Kabul, receiving 586,000 afghanis for travel expenses. Another 560,000 afghanis in aid was given to 67 families, alongside food, health, and telecom services.

Nimroz & Herat Crossings

In the southwest, 42 families (186 individuals) came back through the Silk Bridge crossing in Nimroz province. An additional 861 individual travelers also crossed here. Cash aid of 38,000 afghanis was provided to four families, while 522 people received medical care.

At the Islam Qala crossing in Herat province, 21 families (55 individuals) returned, receiving a total of 118,000 afghanis in assistance.

Internal Transfers from Kabul

Beyond border assistance, the Transfer and Transportation Committee moved 94 families (576 individuals) from Kabul to various provinces across the country, paying over 336,000 afghanis in transport costs.

Final Tally

In summary, the commission reported:

Total families returning to Afghanistan in one day: 535 families (2,947 individuals)

Total families transferred to provinces (including returnees and internal moves): 538 families (3,071 individuals)

Total families receiving some form of assistance: 595 families

The Islamic Emirate continues to urge regional countries, humanitarian organizations, and the international community to support the reintegration of returning Afghans, many of whom arrive with limited resources after years abroad.

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