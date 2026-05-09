Afghan Bodybuilder Ali Bilal Crowned New York Pro Champion, Bringing Glory to Afghanistan

Afghan bodybuilder Ali Bilal has once again put his nation on the international sports map, securing a major victory at the prestigious New York Pro men’s physique competition in the United States.

In a tightly contested final on Friday night, Bilal edged out Brazilian athlete Edvan Palmeira to claim the top spot, while Indonesia’s Isa Kasic finished third. The Afghan champion delivered a powerful and poised performance on stage, earning widespread praise from judges and spectators alike for his exceptional muscle definition, symmetry, and stage presentation.

This victory adds another landmark title to Bilal’s growing legacy. He is now widely regarded as one of Afghanistan’s most successful international athletes, having previously won the Arnold Classic in 2024 and secured back-to-back runner-up finishes at Mr. Olympia in 2024 and 2025 the world’s most prestigious bodybuilding competition.

Bilal’s success is particularly striking given the challenges faced by athletes in Afghanistan. Despite ongoing economic hardship, political instability, and severely limited sports infrastructure within the country, Afghan sports figures continue to achieve remarkable international recognition. Many, like Bilal, train and compete abroad, where they have gained prominence not only in bodybuilding but also in cricket, martial arts, and other disciplines.

For Afghanistan, each victory by athletes like Ali Bilal serves as a rare source of national pride and inspiration, proving that talent and determination can overcome even the most daunting obstacles.

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