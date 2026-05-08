Real Madrid Fine Tchouameni and Valverde €500,000 Each After Training Ground Bust-Up

MADRID – Real Madrid have fined midfielders Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde €500,000 ($588,000) each following a heated altercation on the training ground that left Valverde requiring hospital treatment, the club announced on Friday.

The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the Spanish champions’ dressing room, occurred during a tense week of training. While the club confirmed the financial penalties, it opted not to impose any sporting sanctions on either player. In a brief statement, Real Madrid said the fines “thereby conclude[d] the internal procedures” launched against the duo.

As a direct result of the clash, Uruguayan international Valverde will miss Sunday’s highly anticipated Clásico against arch-rivals Barcelona. The club confirmed that he sustained a head injury during the altercation and is expected to be sidelined for up to two weeks. In contrast, French international Tchouaméni returned to full training on Friday and remains available for selection at Camp Nou this weekend.

According to a club statement, both players “expressed their complete remorse for what happened and apologized to each other” during the course of an internal investigation. “They extended their apologies to the club, their teammates, the coaching staff, and the fans, and both have made themselves available to Real Madrid to accept whatever sanction the club deems appropriate,” the statement added.

Conflicting Accounts of the Incident

Spanish media reports paint a picture of escalating tensions. The dispute reportedly began on Wednesday during a training drill and continued into Thursday’s session. According to multiple sources, Valverde refused to shake Tchouaméni’s hand before later committing a heavy foul on the Frenchman. The situation then boiled over in the dressing room after training, where the injury is believed to have occurred.

Valverde was accompanied to a hospital near the club’s Valdebebas training complex by Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa, according to Spanish outlets, which noted that he required stitches to treat a facial wound.

However, Valverde has publicly sought to downplay the severity of the altercation. In a social media post, he offered a markedly different version of events, attributing the clash to competitive frustration.

“The strain of the competition and frustration caused the situation to escalate,” Valverde wrote. “I accidentally hit a table during the argument, causing a small cut on my forehead that required a routine visit to the hospital. At no point did my teammate hit me, and I didn’t hit him either.”

Pressure Mounting at the Bernabéu

The internal fracas comes at a time of mounting pressure on Real Madrid. The club is on the verge of a second consecutive season without a major trophy an unacceptable drought by their lofty standards. Los Blancos currently trail La Liga leaders Barcelona by 11 points at the top of the table.

With Hansi Flick’s Barcelona side in commanding form, they have the chance to clinch back-to-back league titles on Sunday if they avoid defeat against their fiercest rivals. For Real Madrid, the Clásico represents not only a matter of pride but potentially the last meaningful chance to salvage their domestic campaign. The absence of the influential Valverde and the lingering tension surrounding Tchouaméni’s involvement could hardly come at a worse time.

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