46 Killed, More Than 70 Injured in Myanmar Explosives Depot Blast

At least 46 people were killed and more than 70 others injured after a powerful explosion ripped through an explosives depot in Myanmar’s eastern Shan State, according to media reports and local authorities.

The blast occurred on Sunday in the Kaung Tat area near the Myanmar–China border, sending shockwaves across nearby communities and causing widespread destruction. Witnesses described a massive explosion followed by thick clouds of smoke rising over the area.

According to Al Jazeera, emergency responders and local residents rushed to the scene to assist victims and search for survivors trapped beneath debris. Local news outlet The Irrawaddy reported that six children were among those killed, highlighting the devastating human toll of the incident.

The explosion severely damaged numerous residential buildings and other structures in the surrounding area. Several homes were either destroyed or rendered uninhabitable, forcing families to flee their neighborhoods. Rescue teams continued search operations throughout the day, fearing that additional victims could still be buried under the rubble.

Medical facilities in the region were placed on emergency footing as dozens of injured people were transported to hospitals and clinics for treatment. Authorities warned that the death toll could rise as some of the wounded remain in critical condition.

Local officials have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the explosion. While no immediate explanation has been provided, authorities said experts are examining the site and gathering evidence. Officials added that any individuals found responsible for negligence or wrongdoing would face legal action and be referred to the appropriate judicial authorities.

The incident is one of the deadliest industrial explosions reported in Myanmar in recent years and has raised concerns about safety standards at facilities storing explosives and hazardous materials. Authorities have pledged to provide assistance to affected families and continue rescue and recovery efforts in the coming days.

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