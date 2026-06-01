NRC: 3.2 Million Iranians and Afghan Refugees Displaced by Conflict

TEHRAN – Millions of civilians in Iran, including large numbers of Afghan refugees, have been severely affected by the recent conflict, which has caused widespread destruction, mass displacement, and growing humanitarian needs, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).

Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the NRC, said he recently returned to Iran and witnessed firsthand the devastating consequences of the war on both Iranian families and vulnerable refugee communities.

“I am back in Iran where millions of Iranian civilians and Afghan refugees have had their lives shattered by the recent war,” Egeland wrote in a post on X.

According to Egeland, the conflict has left a trail of destruction across several regions of the country. Tens of thousands of civilian homes have been damaged or completely destroyed, forcing families to seek shelter elsewhere. Hundreds of schools, hospitals, and healthcare facilities have also been affected, disrupting access to education and essential medical services for millions of people.

He noted that damage to critical civilian infrastructure, including water, electricity, and transportation networks, has further exacerbated the humanitarian crisis and complicated relief efforts.

The NRC estimates that approximately 3.2 million people were displaced during the conflict, including both Iranian citizens and Afghan refugees living in the country. While many fled in search of safety, others were unable to leave and remained trapped in areas exposed to airstrikes and ongoing insecurity.

“The scale of human suffering is immense,” Egeland said, emphasizing that displacement has placed enormous pressure on host communities and humanitarian organizations already struggling to meet growing needs.

The conflict has also taken a heavy human toll. Thousands of people were reportedly killed or injured during the fighting, while widespread disruptions affected daily life across the country. Egeland noted that around 17 million students were unable to attend classes in person as schools were forced to close or operate under emergency conditions.

Despite the challenges, NRC staff in Iran have continued to provide emergency assistance, including shelter support, protection services, and aid to displaced families. Egeland praised the dedication of humanitarian workers operating under difficult circumstances.

“My NRC colleagues here are working hard to provide essential support to those affected by the conflict,” he said. “But we are severely overstretched and underfunded.”

He warned that without increased international funding and humanitarian support, aid agencies will struggle to meet the growing needs of millions of displaced and conflict-affected people. Egeland called on the international community to provide greater assistance and ensure that civilians, including refugees, receive the protection and support they urgently require.

The NRC has repeatedly stressed that civilians and refugee populations are often among the most vulnerable during armed conflicts and has urged all parties to respect international humanitarian law and protect civilian infrastructure from further damage.

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