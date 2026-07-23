Canada Will Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ in Trade War with U.S., Carney Vows

Prime Minister Mark Carney struck a defiant tone on Thursday, declaring that Canada is prepared to go to any length to shield its workers, farmers, and businesses from escalating U.S. trade hostilities. Speaking after a high-stakes meeting with provincial and territorial premiers, Carney framed the confrontation as a defense of Canadian sovereignty and economic stability.

“We are intensifying our trade negotiations with the United States and will not hesitate to defend our interests if we have to,” Carney said in televised remarks, his tone firm but measured. “Canada will do whatever it takes to defend and support Canadian workers, farmers, businesses, and families.”

The prime minister’s comments came just days after former U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to slap new 50 percent tariffs on roughly $20 billion worth of Canadian goods a move that would target sectors ranging from lumber and dairy to automotive parts and metals. Carney dismissed the proposed measures as “unwarranted and counterproductive,” warning that they would hurt consumers and manufacturers on both sides of the border.

However, unity on the home front remains elusive. Canada’s 10 provinces are sharply divided over the best retaliatory strategy. The premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan whose economies rely heavily on energy and resource exports to the U.S. have already ruled out using export curbs or duties on crude oil and potash as leverage. Both provinces argue that such tactics would backfire, risking deeper economic damage to their own industries and alienating key U.S. trading partners.

This internal rift complicates Ottawa’s bargaining position, as Carney’s government weighs targeted counter-tariffs against the risk of inflaming an already volatile relationship with Washington. While some premiers advocate for a dollar-for-dollar retaliation on American goods, others are pressing for diplomatic de-escalation and increased cross-border investment to ease tensions.

Political analysts note that Carney’s rhetoric deliberately echoing the language of national resolve aims to project strength abroad while buying time to broker a unified domestic response. With Canada sending roughly 75% of its total exports to the United States, the stakes could hardly be higher.

As the standoff deepens, Carney concluded his remarks with a clear warning to Washington: “We are ready for every scenario. Make no mistake Canada will not be bullied.”

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