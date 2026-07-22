Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc Across Multiple Indian States, Death Toll Rises to 26 in Assam Alone

At least 26 people have lost their lives in India’s northeastern state of Assam this week as relentless monsoon rains triggered widespread flooding and landslides, authorities confirmed on Wednesday. The disaster has displaced hundreds of thousands and submerged vast stretches of farmland, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of more thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across northern and eastern states in the coming days.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 21 fatalities were reported on Tuesday alone, pushing the week’s total to 26. Most deaths were caused by drowning, house collapses, and mudslides in the worst-hit districts, including Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, and Barpeta. Over 600,000 people have been affected across more than 20 districts, with many taking shelter in relief camps set up by the state government. Rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), have been deployed to evacuate stranded residents using boats and helicopters.

The Brahmaputra one of the world’s largest rivers was flowing above the danger mark at multiple monitoring stations, particularly in Guwahati and Jorhat, exacerbating the crisis. Its tributaries, including the Dhansiri and Jia Bharali, have also breached embankments in several places, inundating low-lying villages and cutting off road links. Assam, which sits in a high-rainfall zone, experiences seasonal floods almost every year during the June–September monsoon, but officials note that this year’s deluge has arrived earlier and with greater intensity than usual.

Beyond Assam, adverse weather has disrupted normal life in other parts of the country. In the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the strategically vital Jammu-Srinagar national highway the only all-weather road connecting the Kashmir Valley to the rest of India was closed to vehicular traffic after multiple mudslides triggered by heavy rains, the traffic police reported on social media platform X. Authorities have advised commuters to avoid travel until the debris is cleared and the route is declared safe.

In Uttarakhand, the annual Kedarnath pilgrimage, which draws thousands of devotees to the Himalayan shrine, was temporarily suspended on Wednesday after boulders and rocks tumbled onto the trekking route due to unstable slopes, according to the ANI news agency. Pilgrims have been escorted to safer zones, and authorities are monitoring the situation closely before allowing further movement.

The IMD has issued orange alerts for several states, forecasting more heavy to very heavy rainfall over Assam, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir through Thursday. Isolated areas may receive up to 20 centimeters of rain, raising concerns of flash floods and further landslides. In Himachal Pradesh, the state’s disaster management department has warned of possible flash floods and inundation in low-lying areas, urging residents to stay indoors and avoid riverbanks.

Climate experts point to changing monsoon patterns and increased frequency of extreme weather events as contributing factors to the escalating damage. With more rain predicted in the coming weeks, authorities are bracing for additional challenges, including crop loss, waterborne diseases, and infrastructure strain. Relief operations are ongoing, but the full scale of the devastation is yet to be assessed as many affected regions remain inaccessible.

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