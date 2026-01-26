Xi Calls India a ‘Friend and Partner’ in Republic Day Message as Bilateral Ties Improve

Chinese President Xi Jinping has described India as a “good neighbour, friend and partner” in a Republic Day message to Indian President Droupadi Murmu, reflecting a continued warming of relations between Asia’s two largest economies after years of diplomatic strain.

In a statement reported by China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency on Monday, Xi said China-India relations had continued to improve over the past year and emphasized that cooperation between the two countries holds “great significance for maintaining and promoting world peace and prosperity.”

The message comes as Beijing and New Delhi seek to rebuild ties following nearly four years of tensions triggered by a deadly border clash in 2020 that left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead. China also reportedly suffered casualties. The incident led India to impose restrictions on Chinese investments and ban several Chinese digital platforms, including TikTok.

Despite political frictions, economic ties have remained robust. Bilateral trade between China and India has exceeded $130 billion annually, underscoring the depth of commercial interdependence between the two countries.

Momentum toward diplomatic normalization increased in October 2024, when Xi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held their first formal talks in five years during the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia. India and China are founding members of the BRICS bloc, which has recently drawn criticism from US President Donald Trump.

Modi later traveled to China in August 2025 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, signaling India’s renewed engagement with Beijing. His visit came amid escalating global trade tensions following Trump’s renewed tariff policies, which have imposed a 50 percent tariff on Indian exports to the United States and more than 30 percent on Chinese goods.

In his Republic Day message, Xi used a metaphor to characterize the bilateral relationship, referring to China and India as “the dragon and the elephant dancing together.” He called for expanded exchanges, deeper cooperation, and constructive dialogue to address mutual concerns and ensure stable long-term relations.

Although key border disputes remain unresolved, both governments have taken steps to rebuild trust. In October, the two sides announced plans to resume direct flights after a five-year suspension. India is also considering easing restrictions on Chinese investment, according to Reuters.

Analysts say the recent diplomatic engagement reflects a pragmatic effort by both countries to manage regional competition while strengthening economic and strategic cooperation amid an uncertain global environment.

Donate Here