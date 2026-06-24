Lavrov Signals Readiness to Resume Ukraine Talks, but Insists on Territorial Demands

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Tuesday that Moscow is prepared to restart peace negotiations with Ukraine, picking up exactly where the parties left off in previous rounds of dialogue.

“We are ready to talk with Kyiv, as we have always been,” Lavrov told reporters during a press briefing, specifically referencing the initial negotiations held in Istanbul in the spring of 2022 shortly after the full-scale invasion began as well as a subsequent, shorter-lived round of talks that resumed in early 2025.

Despite the conciliatory tone, Lavrov offered no indication that Russia has softened its core territorial demands. He reiterated Moscow’s insistence that Ukraine formally cede the remaining parts of the Donbas region that are still under Ukrainian military control a condition that Kyiv has repeatedly and categorically rejected as an unacceptable violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The last substantive negotiation session, mediated by the United States, took place in February of this year. That diplomatic effort was abruptly sidelined, however, following the eruption of a new major conflict in the Middle East, when the United States and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran a development that has significantly shifted global geopolitical focus and complicated the prospects for sustained attention on the Ukraine war.

Lavrov’s remarks come amid growing international fatigue and divergent signals from Western capitals regarding the feasibility of a ceasefire. While his statement stops short of offering new concessions, it appears designed to position Russia as open to dialogue, even as battlefield dynamics continue to evolve and both sides brace for potential offensives in the coming months.

Analysts note that the “point where they left off” likely refers to a draft agreement that never materialized, which reportedly included security guarantees for Ukraine in exchange for strict neutrality but without resolving the contentious issue of occupied territories. With the U.S. now entangled in another theater of war, the window for renewed high-level mediation remains uncertain, and Kyiv has so far dismissed Lavrov’s overture as rhetorical posturing rather than a genuine path to peace.

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