Iran Resumes Commercial Flights from Tehran’s International Airport Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Tehran, Iran – Iran has resumed commercial flights from Tehran’s main international airport for the first time since the outbreak of its conflict with the United States and Israel approximately two months ago. The move signals a tentative return to normalcy, even as diplomatic efforts to solidify the ceasefire remain uncertain.

State-run Iranian television reported on Saturday that flights departed from Imam Khomeini International Airport bound for Istanbul, Muscat (the capital of Oman), and the Saudi city of Madinah. The resumption follows Iran’s partial reopening of its airspace earlier this month, coinciding with a US-brokered ceasefire that has largely halted direct fighting between the two nations.

However, the fragile truce has not yet translated into a full political breakthrough. Iran continues to rule out direct negotiations with US representatives, a stance its top diplomat reiterated upon arriving in Islamabad. Meanwhile, US envoys including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to travel to Pakistan on Saturday in a renewed bid to salvage ceasefire talks with Tehran. Officials have not specified their exact arrival time.

While an indefinite ceasefire has paused most hostilities, the economic fallout from the conflict is still mounting. Global energy shipments remain disrupted due to the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint through which nearly a fifth of the world’s oil passes. The standoff has led to volatile energy prices and growing concerns over supply shortages in several nations.

Amid these diplomatic and economic crosscurrents, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has been engaged in high-level discussions in Pakistan. According to officials, Araghchi met twice with Pakistan’s top military and political leaders since arriving in Islamabad on Friday night. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that the Iranian delegation will hold further talks with the country’s senior leadership, though it remains unclear whether the US envoys and Iranian officials will meet directly or conduct parallel negotiations.

The coming days are likely to prove critical, as international mediators push for a durable ceasefire and the reopening of key shipping lanes, while Iran signals a cautious return to normal air travel—but not yet to the negotiating table with Washington.

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