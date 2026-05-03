Trump to Review 14-Point Plan as Israel Intensifies Lebanon Strikes

Tehran’s proposal seeks a permanent end to hostilities; Washington remains skeptical as regional death toll mounts.
US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will “soon be reviewing” a 14-point peace plan submitted by Iran, while casting doubt on the likelihood of a deal. “We will review the plan that Iran has just sent us very soon,” Trump said, adding that he does not believe an agreement can be reached.
The Iranian proposal formulated in response to a nine-point US plan calls for a complete end to the war rather than a temporary ceasefire. While Washington had proposed a two-month halt in fighting, Tehran is pushing for a permanent resolution within 30 days, according to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency.
Key Iranian demands include:
-
Guarantees of non-aggression from the US and its allies
-
Withdrawal of US forces from areas surrounding Iran
-
Lifting of all sanctions and release of frozen Iranian assets
-
End to the naval blockade and a new framework governing the Strait of Hormuz
-
War reparations and a halt to hostilities “on all fronts,” including in Lebanon
Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has stated it remains on standby for a return to war with the US, describing a resumption of hostilities as “likely.” An IRGC statement warned that “evidence shows that [the US] is not committed to any agreements or treaties.”
On the ground in Lebanon, Israeli forces have continued heavy bombardment, killing several people and damaging a Catholic convent in the town of Yaroun. Since March 2, the death toll in Lebanon has risen to 2,659, according to local authorities. Casualties continue to mount across the region.
Tehran is now awaiting an official response from Washington. Trump, however, has expressed skepticism about the prospects for a final deal, leaving the region in a tense diplomatic and military limbo.
📊 Live tracker: Visit our continuously updated page for the latest casualty figures from across the Middle East.
Our Pashto-Dari Website
Support Dawat Media Center
If there were ever a time to join us, it is now. Every contribution, however big or small, powers our journalism and sustains our future. Support the Dawat Media Center from as little as $/€10 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you
DNB Bank AC # 0530 2294668
Account for international payments: NO15 0530 2294 668
Vipps: #557320
Comments are closed.