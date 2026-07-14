Projectiles Strike Iran’s Qeshm Island Amid Escalating U.S.-Iran Hostilities

Explosions rocked Iran’s strategic Gulf island of Qeshm on Tuesday evening, as projectiles struck near the vital Strait of Hormuz, according to Iran’s state-run media. Local authorities swiftly blamed the United States for the attack, marking a significant escalation in already heightened tensions between the two adversaries.

The governor’s office of Hormozgan province, citing official reports carried by the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), stated that at approximately 7:00 p.m. local time, “a location on Qeshm Island was hit by projectiles fired by the American enemy.” The statement did not specify the exact target or whether there were casualties or material damage, but it firmly attributed the strike to U.S. forces.

Earlier in the evening, Iran’s Fars news agency had reported that residents on the island heard multiple loud explosions. “Around 6:45 p.m., the sound of several blasts was heard across Qeshm,” Fars said, adding that “in recent days, the Masan area of Qeshm has been attacked several times by the American enemy,” suggesting a pattern of repeated strikes in the region.

The assault on Qeshm comes on the heels of a new wave of U.S. military operations against Iranian targets. President Donald Trump has vowed to reimpose a stringent naval blockade on Iran, a move aimed at crippling the country’s oil exports and maritime commerce. In response, Tehran has launched retaliatory strikes against U.S.-allied targets across the Middle East, raising fears of a broader regional conflagration.

The U.S. military confirmed earlier on Tuesday that it had carried out extensive airstrikes across multiple Iranian locations, including the key port cities of Bushehr and Bandar Abbas. A Pentagon spokesperson described the operations as necessary to “degrade Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping” in the strategic waterways of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

In a related incident, the United Arab Emirates reported that Iranian forces had struck two ships in the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in the death of at least one crew member. The nationalities of the vessels and the deceased have not yet been disclosed.

Separately, the crisis response firm MTI Network said that a Norwegian-flagged tanker was damaged by an explosion off the coast of Oman early Tuesday. The cause of the blast remains under investigation, but the company noted that the vessel was struck by an “unidentified device,” raising suspicions of a targeted maritime attack amid the regional upheaval.

As diplomatic channels remain largely dormant, the back-and-forth strikes underscore the fragility of security in one of the world’s most critical oil-transit chokepoints, with global energy markets bracing for potential supply disruptions. Neither side has indicated a willingness to de-escalate, leaving the region on edge for further confrontations in the coming days.

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