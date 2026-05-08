Trump Announces 3-Day Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump announced Friday that the leaders of Russia and Ukraine have agreed to his request for a three-day ceasefire and a prisoner exchange, describing the move as a potential “beginning of the end” of Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II.

In a post on social media, Trump confirmed that the ceasefire would take effect from Saturday through Monday, covering May 9th, 10th, and 11th.

“I am pleased to announce that there will be a THREE DAY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine,” Trump wrote. He noted that the timing coincides with Russia’s Victory Day celebrations, which mark the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945. “The Celebration in Russia is for Victory Day but, likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II.”

According to the Republican president, the truce includes a complete suspension of all kinetic military activity a term encompassing artillery strikes, drone attacks, and frontline offensives as well as the exchange of 1,000 prisoners by each side.

“This request was made directly by me, and I very much appreciate its agreement by President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” Trump said. “Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War.”

Trump added that broader talks aimed at permanently ending the war are continuing, stating, “We are getting closer and closer every day.”

Analysis and Context

The three-day pause, if implemented in full, would mark the first officially coordinated ceasefire between the two warring nations in over a year. Previous internationally brokered truces, including a failed grain-deal ceasefire in 2023, quickly collapsed due to mutual accusations of violations.

The timing around Russia’s Victory Day on May 9th is symbolically significant. For Moscow, the date is a cornerstone of national pride; for Kyiv, it is a somber reminder of Soviet-era suffering and a rallying point for its own World War II heritage. By linking the ceasefire to this shared history, Trump appears to be seeking a rare symbolic common ground.

However, skepticism remains high in both capitals. Ukrainian officials have privately expressed concerns that a short truce could allow Russia to regroup forces for a summer offensive, while Russian hardliners have criticized any pause as a concession that freezes their tactical advances. Whether the 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap proceeds as stated will be an early test of both sides’ commitment.

The White House has not yet released details on monitoring mechanisms or what consequences would follow any breach of the three-day halt. Still, Trump’s announcement injects a sudden diplomatic twist into a war that has largely settled into grinding positional warfare ahead of the summer fighting season.

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