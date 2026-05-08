Former US Officials Urge Halt to Plan Relocating Afghan Refugees from Qatar to Congo

Washington, D.C. – Hundreds of former U.S. officials are urging the Trump administration to abandon a reported plan to transfer Afghan refugees from U.S. facilities in Qatar to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), warning that the move would betray allies who aided American forces and damage U.S. credibility worldwide.

In an open letter to the State Department, more than 600 former civilian and military officials along with roughly 100 advocacy and veterans’ organizations called on Secretary of State Marco Rubio to halt the proposed relocation. The signatories include former ambassadors, senior Pentagon officials, and retired general officers who served in Afghanistan.

The letter centers on more than 1,100 Afghan nationals, many of whom worked alongside U.S. troops as interpreters, engineers, and logistical support staff. According to current and former officials, the group is being held at Camp As Sayliyah in Qatar, a U.S. military base used as a transit hub for Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) processing.

Vetted for the U.S., Not for Congo

The former officials argue that the Afghans were brought to Qatar by the U.S. government specifically to complete the final stages of legal immigration after undergoing extensive security vetting. While most have been cleared for resettlement in the United States, the administration is now reportedly considering moving them to the DRC a country for which they were never screened, and which is currently grappling with a severe humanitarian and security crisis, including ongoing armed conflict in its eastern provinces.

“Those individuals were vetted and approved for the United States, not for the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” the letter reads. “Relocating them to a country they did not choose, where they have no cultural or linguistic ties, and where active violence continues, is a profound breach of faith.”

According to internal data cited in the letter, roughly 800 of the 1,100 Afghans have already completed all security checks and received authorization to travel to the U.S. More than half are women and children. Many have been living in legal and logistical limbo for over 15 months, awaiting a final decision.

Critics Warn of a Dangerous Precedent

The proposed transfer has sparked fierce opposition from both Democratic and Republican former officials, as well as from refugee advocacy groups and veterans’ organizations. Critics describe it as a violation of the U.S. government’s longstanding commitment to Afghan allies under the SIV program, which was established to protect those who faced retaliation for their work with U.S. forces.

“This is not just a bureaucratic decision it is a moral one,” said a former senior State Department official who signed the letter but requested anonymity to speak candidly. “We promised these people safety in America. Sending them to a conflict zone in Africa instead would be a stain on our honor.”

Some policy experts also warn of strategic repercussions, noting that the U.S. may struggle to recruit local allies in future conflicts if word spreads that Washington is willing to abandon its partners after years of service.

Several members of Congress have previously expressed opposition to similar proposals, cautioning that such a move could “significantly undermine trust in the United States among its allies.” Neither the State Department nor the DRC’s embassy in Washington immediately responded to requests for comment.

What Happens Next?

The reported plan first uncovered by investigative journalists and later confirmed by multiple sources to Reuters and The New York Times remains under review. However, with the administration publicly prioritizing immigration restrictions and cost-cutting measures, advocates fear time is running out for the Afghans in Qatar.

The letter concludes with a direct appeal to Secretary Rubio: “We urge you, in the strongest possible terms, to reject any plan that would send these individuals to the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Instead, honor America’s promise and complete their resettlement in the United States without further delay.”

Donate Here