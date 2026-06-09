Trump Claims Iran Shot Down US Apache Helicopter Near Strait of Hormuz, Vows Response

WASHINGTON/TEHRAN – US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that Iran shot down an American Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz, directly contradicting initial US military reports that the aircraft had crashed due to unknown causes. Trump vowed a US response, raising fresh fears of escalation in one of the world’s most strategic waterways.

“I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. He confirmed that both pilots were safe and uninjured.

“Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack,” he added, without specifying the nature or timing of any retaliatory action.

The US military confirmed that a helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday night but had initially stopped short of blaming hostile action, stating only that the cause was under investigation. According to The New York Times, citing two sources familiar with the matter, it remains unclear whether the Apache was brought down by enemy fire, a mechanical failure, or another problem. US officials have not released further details, and there has been no independent confirmation of hostile fire.

Iran’s Warnings: “Leave or Face Risk”

In response to Trump’s allegation, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that all foreign military forces operating near Iranian territory face “constant risk on account of their own human errors, plain accidents, or potentially being caught in crossfire.”

“To reduce risk, the best solution is for them to leave,” Araghchi said in a post on X, adding: “We prefer the language of diplomacy but speak other languages too.”

Iran has not formally claimed responsibility for downing any aircraft, and its mission to the United Nations did not immediately comment on Trump’s accusation.

Regional Tensions and Diplomatic Efforts

The incident comes amid already heightened security measures around the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply passes. Tensions involving Iran, the US, and Israel have escalated in recent months over nuclear issues, maritime security, and military strikes.

Notably, Trump also pointed to a recent halt in hostilities between Iran and Israel, saying negotiators were in the “final stages” of talks aimed at securing a broader Middle East peace agreement. Iran and Israel recently announced a suspension of direct attacks following a period of missile and air strikes that had heightened fears of a wider regional conflict.

While both sides have stepped back from immediate confrontation, officials in Tehran and Tel Aviv have warned that they remain prepared to respond if hostilities resume. The pause in fighting follows diplomatic efforts led by Washington, which has repeatedly called on all parties to exercise restraint and return to negotiations to avoid a broader regional war.

What Happens Next?

With Trump vowing a response, Washington is now weighing options between a calibrated military retaliation and further diplomatic measures. Any US strike inside Iran or against Iranian-backed forces in the region risks unraveling the fragile truce between Iran and Israel.

The Pentagon has not issued a formal statement addressing Trump’s claim of hostile fire, and officials say an investigation into the crash is ongoing. For now, the Strait of Hormuz remains on high alert, and the world watches for Washington’s next move.

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