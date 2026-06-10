13 Civilians Killed, 14 Injured in Pakistani Military Airstrikes, Afghan Officials and Local Sources Say

At least 13 civilians, including women, children, and an elderly man, were killed and 14 others injured following Pakistani military airstrikes in the eastern Afghan provinces of Kunar, Khost, and Paktika, according to officials and local sources on Wednesday.

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), stated that Pakistani military aircraft carried out the strikes on Tuesday night, alleging that the attacks violated Afghanistan’s airspace and targeted civilian residential areas.

According to Mujahid, the victims included 11 children, one woman, and one elderly man. He added that 14 other civilians among them women and children were wounded during the bombardment.

“We strongly condemn this human crime and aggression,” Mujahid said, describing the attacks as an unjustified assault on civilians.

Local sources speaking to Pajhwok Afghan News also confirmed that Pakistani forces conducted aerial bombardments in multiple border provinces, resulting in significant civilian casualties and damage to residential properties.

In Khost province, a local source reported that around midnight Pakistani aircraft struck a civilian home in Manya village of Spera district. The attack reportedly killed nine members of a single family, including women and children, and injured 10 others.

In neighboring Paktika province, residents of Barmal district said that Mangariti village was also targeted. According to local accounts, three civilians lost their lives in the airstrike.

Meanwhile, in Kunar province, sources stated that an airstrike hit the Barkali area of Shultan district, where a young girl was killed and her mother sustained injuries.

The reported attacks have heightened tensions along the Afghanistan–Pakistan border, where security incidents and cross-border exchanges have occurred periodically. Independent verification of casualty figures and details of the strikes was not immediately available.

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