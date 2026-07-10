Afghan Chamber and Qingdao Center Sign MoU to Strengthen Bilateral Trade and Industrial Cooperation

KABUL, Afghanistan – In a significant step toward deepening economic ties between Afghanistan and China, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China’s Qingdao International Exhibition Center. The agreement aims to boost bilateral trade cooperation, facilitate business-to-business exchanges, and expand opportunities for joint participation in trade exhibitions.

According to an official statement released by the Afghan chamber, the MoU was formalized on the sidelines of the International Manufacturing Machinery Exhibition, a major regional industrial event. The signing ceremony was attended by senior ACCI officials, representatives from the Qingdao center, and a delegation of Afghan traders and private-sector stakeholders.

Key Provisions of the MoU

Under the terms of the agreement, Chinese manufacturers and traders particularly those specializing in industrial machinery and equipment will be invited to take part in the 5th Imam Abu Hanifa National and International Exhibition, scheduled to be held in Afghanistan. Their participation will include the display of cutting-edge machinery and technological solutions, offering Afghan businesses direct access to advanced industrial tools and innovations.

The MoU also outlines collaborative frameworks for:

Organizing joint trade fairs and specialized exhibitions in both countries,

Facilitating delegation visits and networking events for business leaders,

Sharing market intelligence and investment opportunities across key sectors, and

Supporting Afghan enterprises in identifying reliable Chinese suppliers and technology partners.

A Strategic Boost for Private-Sector Engagement

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment described the MoU as a pivotal milestone in the ongoing effort to expand Afghanistan’s trade horizon beyond traditional partners. In its statement, the chamber emphasized that the agreement not only opens new channels for Chinese investment and technology transfer but also creates a sustainable platform for Afghan exporters to showcase their products to a broader Asian market.

“This MoU reflects our commitment to building strong, mutually beneficial relationships with China’s dynamic private sector,” a senior ACCI official said. “We believe that enhanced cooperation in manufacturing and exhibitions will spur job creation, modernize local industries, and contribute to Afghanistan’s long-term economic resilience.”

Looking Ahead

Both sides have expressed optimism about the partnership’s potential. The Qingdao International Exhibition Center, known for its expertise in hosting large-scale industrial and trade events, views Afghanistan as an emerging market with growing demand for machinery, construction equipment, and agricultural technology. Future phases of the cooperation may include capacity-building programs, training workshops, and joint investment forums.

As Afghanistan continues to seek new avenues for regional integration and economic growth, the ACCI-Qingdao MoU stands as a concrete example of how targeted international collaboration can yield tangible benefits for businesses and communities in both nations.

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