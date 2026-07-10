Nearly 3,000 Afghan Refugees Return Home in One Day, Officials Say

Nearly 3,000 Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan over the past 24 hours through several key border crossings, according to the Taliban administration, as the country continues to receive a steady influx of returnees from neighboring countries.

Hamdullah Fitrat, Deputy Spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, said that 570 families, comprising approximately 2,940 people, entered Afghanistan during the past day through the Torkham, Spin Boldak, Islam Qala, and Bahramcha border crossings.

The returnees arrived amid an ongoing wave of repatriations from Pakistan and Iran, where thousands of Afghans have been returning in recent months, either voluntarily or following deportation and stricter immigration enforcement measures.

Fitrat said the authorities provided a range of immediate humanitarian services upon the refugees’ arrival, including transportation to their destinations, cash assistance, primary healthcare, and public awareness programs designed to inform returnees about available government services and reintegration support.

He added that 618 families were also allocated residential land plots during the same period as part of the Islamic Emirate’s program aimed at facilitating the long-term resettlement of returning Afghans.

Afghanistan has witnessed a sharp increase in the number of returning refugees in recent months, particularly following Pakistan’s intensified campaign against undocumented foreign nationals and the continued return of Afghans from Iran. The growing influx has placed additional pressure on humanitarian agencies and local authorities, which are working to provide shelter, food, healthcare, and livelihood assistance to vulnerable families.

International humanitarian organizations have repeatedly warned that many returnees arrive with limited financial resources and face significant challenges in securing housing, employment, and access to basic services. Aid agencies have called for increased international support to help Afghanistan cope with the rising number of returning refugees and to ensure their sustainable reintegration into communities across the country.

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