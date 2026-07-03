Afghanistan Ranks Last in 2026 Global Passport Index

Afghanistan has been ranked last in the 2026 Global Passport Index, a comprehensive assessment conducted by Global Citizen Solutions. The index evaluates passports not only on traditional metrics like visa-free travel but also on broader criteria such as investment attractiveness and overall quality of life in the issuing country.

With a total score of just 23.10 out of 100, Afghanistan placed at the very bottom among the 197 countries and territories included in the ranking. This marks a continued decline in the country’s global mobility standing, reflecting persistent political instability, security challenges, and a deteriorating humanitarian situation since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021.

The index reveals a stark disparity between Afghanistan and the world’s most powerful passports. Sweden leads the ranking with an impressive score of 96.05, followed closely by Switzerland, Finland, Germany, and the Netherlands all of which offer their citizens extensive visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to a vast majority of global destinations. In contrast, Afghan passport holders face severe travel restrictions, with access to only a handful of countries without requiring a prior visa.

The report underscores that Afghanistan continues to possess one of the weakest passports globally, a reflection of its limited diplomatic influence and restricted international engagement. This lack of mobility not only hampers individual travel opportunities but also stifles economic exchange, educational access, and diaspora connectivity.

Afghanistan is not alone in this predicament. Other nations with persistently low rankings include Somalia, South Sudan, Yemen, and Syria countries similarly grappling with conflict, governance crises, and international isolation. Together, these nations highlight how geopolitical fragility translates directly into diminished global freedom for their citizens.

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, the gap between the highest- and lowest-ranked passports serves as a sobering reminder of how inequality in mobility is often a mirror of deeper socioeconomic and political divides. For Afghanistan, improving its passport standing will require not only internal stability but also a rebuilding of international trust and partnerships a daunting challenge that remains far from reach in the current climate.

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