Aid Reaches Isolated Nuristan Province After Weeks of Conflict

Humanitarian agencies have launched a multi-day operation to deliver urgently needed assistance to communities in eastern Nuristan Province, where ongoing clashes have left thousands without access to basic services for more than six weeks.

The effort is being coordinated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS), and the World Food Programme (WFP), working together to reach previously inaccessible areas in the districts of Kamdesh and Barg-e-Matal.

According to humanitarian agencies, approximately 136,000 people representing roughly 17,000 households have faced severe shortages of food, healthcare, and essential household items due to insecurity and restricted access over the past two months.

Access Routes Reopened

Access routes to Kamdesh and Barg-e-Matal have now reopened, allowing relief agencies to resume deliveries. The route had been blocked by Pakistani forces during recent fighting along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, which also left several civilians dead or injured. The ICRC confirmed that aid efforts are being carried out jointly with the WFP and the Afghan Red Crescent under the Taliban administration.

The reopening has brought immediate relief: local markets are gradually being restocked, and patients are once again able to reach medical facilities. Medical evacuations have also resumed.

Humanitarian Impact and Initial Aid

Initial aid operations include the distribution of food, medical kits, basic necessities, and essential household items to affected communities. Civilians in the area have borne the brunt of the clashes, with reports of casualties and displacement adding to the humanitarian burden.

Since early April, aid organisations have engaged in ongoing dialogue with all parties to the conflict to secure safe and unimpeded access for neutral humanitarian operations. Following these discussions, delivery of assistance has now begun.

Humanitarian agencies said they are continuing to work closely with local communities to ensure aid reaches those most in need. Early assessments indicate that significant needs remain, particularly in food security, healthcare, and basic services.

Broader Context and Warnings

Afghanistan is facing a deepening humanitarian crisis, with millions relying on aid amid economic collapse, limited employment opportunities, and declining international funding. Aid agencies have repeatedly warned that restricted access to remote regions can rapidly worsen food insecurity and health conditions, particularly in mountainous provinces like Nuristan.

Clashes along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border have further strained already fragile communities, disrupting trade routes and limiting access to healthcare. While aid deliveries have now resumed, agencies warn that sustained access and security will be critical to prevent further deterioration of living conditions in the region.

The organisations involved reaffirmed their commitment to operating under the principles of neutrality, independence, and impartiality, and called for continued cooperation from all parties to ensure sustained access to vulnerable populations.

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