TEHRAN WARNS CEASEFIRE IS ‘ALL OR NOTHING’ AS STRIKES ACROSS REGION INTENSIFY

Iran declares ‘violation on one front is violation on all fronts’ as US and Israel continue military operations in Lebanon, Kuwait, and Gulf

TEHRAN/DUBAI – Iran’s top diplomat warned Monday that the fragile ceasefire between Tehran and Washington applies “unequivocally” to all fronts, including Lebanon, and that any breach anywhere would be treated as a collapse of the entire truce.

“Violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts. The US and Israel are responsible for the consequences of any violation,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X, following an Israeli announcement that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had ordered strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The exchange of accusations and retaliatory strikes comes as a three-month-old war launched by the US and Israel on February 28 has killed thousands, mainly in Iran and Lebanon, and disrupted global energy markets through Iran’s effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian parliament speaker blames US for Lebanon truce breaches

Iranian Parliament Speaker and lead negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf directly accused Washington on Monday of violating the April ceasefire, citing the continued naval blockade of Iranian ports and Washington’s failure to restrain Israel from escalating attacks in Lebanon.

“The naval blockade and escalation of war crimes in Lebanon by the genocidal Zionist regime are clear evidence of US noncompliance with the ceasefire,” Ghalibaf wrote on X. “Every choice has a price, and the bill comes due. It will all fall into place,” he added.

Satellite analysis shows damage to 20 US military sites

Iranian strikes have damaged 20 US military sites since the war began in February, according to a BBC analysis of satellite images and videos released Monday. The targeted facilities span Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan, Bahrain, and Oman.

Among the significant losses identified: three advanced anti-ballistic missile battery systems at Al Ruwais and Al Sader airbases in the UAE, and at Muwaffaq Salti Airbase in Jordan. At Prince Sultan Airbase in Saudi Arabia, analysts identified wrecked refuelling and surveillance aircraft, including an E-3 Sentry surveillance plane that US media reports say could cost up to $700 million to replace.

While the White House has repeatedly claimed Iran’s military capability has been largely destroyed, analysts argue the satellite evidence suggests Iranian counterstrikes have been both more precise and more extensive than US officials have publicly acknowledged.

US says it struck Iranian sites; Iran hits Kuwait base

The US Central Command said it struck Iranian military sites over the weekend in response to “aggressive Iranian actions that included the shootdown of a US MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters.”

“US fighter aircraft swiftly responded by eliminating Iranian air defences, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones that posed clear threats to ships transiting regional waters,” CENTCOM said on X, adding it would continue to protect US assets during the ongoing ceasefire.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Monday it had targeted a US air base used for an attack on southern Iran, without identifying the base. Air defences in Kuwait home to a major US base intercepted missiles and drones as sirens sounded across the country, state news agency KUNA reported.

Kuwait condemns Iranian strikes on its territory

Kuwait on Monday strongly condemned Iranian missile and drone attacks on its territory, calling them “a blatant breach of international law” and “a serious escalation and a direct violation of Kuwait’s security and stability.”

The Foreign Ministry said Kuwait “reserves its full right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its security and defend its territory,” holding Iran “fully responsible for these unlawful attacks.”

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs similarly condemned the attack against “the brotherly State of Kuwait,” reiterating “its categorical rejection of these assaults.”

Iran defends strikes as ‘lawful self-defence’

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei defended the retaliatory attacks, stating Monday that Iran has the right to strike regional “bases and assets” used to wage attacks against it.

“States have an established legal obligation not to allow their territory or assets to be used for invading other countries,” Baghaei wrote on X. He accused the European Union of displaying “selective moral outrage,” calling an EU statement condemning Iran “hypocritical and reckless.”

EU, France call for de-escalation

The European Union urged Israel to halt its military operation in Lebanon after Israeli forces seized the strategic Beaufort Castle and announced resumed strikes on southern Beirut.

“We call on Israel to stop its military escalation in Lebanon and to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” EU spokesman Anouar El Anouni said Monday.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with US President Donald Trump about the situation, commending Trump’s efforts to reach a US-Iran agreement. “I indicated that we are ready to fully support these efforts and to take our full part in their implementation,” Macron wrote on X.

Iran sets Lebanon ceasefire as condition for nuclear deal

Baghaei reiterated Thursday that any deal with the US must include guarantees for a ceasefire in Lebanon, where Israel has expanded attacks despite the April truce.

“We insist that a ceasefire in Lebanon is an essential condition for any deal aimed at ending the war,” Baghaei told a news conference. He added that Iran is not currently engaging in talks with the US on the details of its nuclear programme. “Our priority is ending the war.”

Trump dismisses critics, oil prices rise

In a late-night social media post, Trump did not mention the exchange of hostilities but repeated his unproven claim that Iran “really wants to make a deal.” He berated critics, including “seemingly unpatriotic Republicans,” for negative “chirping” about negotiations.

“Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end It always does!” Trump said.

Oil prices rose about 2% in Asian trading Monday as lack of progress in negotiations kept markets on edge. Trump faces growing pressure to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and lower US gasoline prices ahead of November congressional elections.

Casualties mount in Lebanon

The fighting in Lebanon has displaced more than 1.2 million Lebanese since March 2, according to the Lebanese government. Israeli strikes and ground incursions have killed more than 3,370 people in Lebanon, while Israel reports 24 soldiers and four civilians killed over the same period.

Israeli troops and Hezbollah have continued to trade fire since the April ceasefire, with Hezbollah employing cheap kamikaze drones that have proven difficult to thwart and have killed Israeli troops advancing into southern Lebanon.

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