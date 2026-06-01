Hibatullah Akhundzada Reportedly Warns TTP to Halt Attacks in Pakistan or Risk Losing Taliban Support

KABUL / ISLAMABAD-Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has reportedly warned the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to stop carrying out attacks inside Pakistan or risk losing the Afghan Taliban’s support, according to a report published by Pakistan’s Express Tribune.

The report, citing Pakistani security sources, claims that the warning was informally conveyed to Islamabad as part of broader efforts by the Taliban administration in Kabul to demonstrate that it is taking Pakistan’s security concerns seriously. The Taliban government has not publicly commented on the report, and no official statement has been issued by Kabul confirming or denying the claims attributed to Akhundzada.

According to the newspaper, the message was intended to reassure Pakistan that the Taliban leadership is attempting to restrain the TTP and other militant groups allegedly operating from Afghan territory. However, Pakistani officials reportedly viewed the move as inadequate, arguing that verbal assurances alone are insufficient without concrete and verifiable action against militant networks.

Officials familiar with the matter told the newspaper that Islamabad’s assessment remains largely unchanged. Pakistani authorities believe the latest Taliban assurances are aimed more at reducing regional and international pressure on Kabul than at addressing the underlying causes of the security dispute between the two countries.

A senior Pakistani official, speaking on condition of anonymity, reportedly said there has been no significant shift in the Taliban’s approach toward militant groups operating from Afghanistan. The official further claimed that the recruitment of Afghan nationals into militant networks continues despite repeated Taliban assertions that measures have been taken to address Pakistan’s concerns.

“The problem is not the absence of assurances; the problem is the absence of verifiable action,” the official was quoted as saying.

Pakistan Remains Skeptical

Pakistan has consistently argued that members and leaders of the TTP continue to maintain sanctuaries inside Afghanistan and use Afghan territory to plan and launch attacks against Pakistani security forces and civilians. Islamabad says it has repeatedly shared intelligence and evidence with Taliban authorities regarding the presence of TTP fighters across the border.

The Taliban administration, however, has repeatedly rejected those allegations. Kabul insists that it does not permit any group to use Afghan soil against another country and maintains that Afghanistan’s territory is not being used to threaten Pakistan or any other neighbor.

Despite the reported warning from Akhundzada, Pakistani officials reportedly remain unconvinced that meaningful changes have occurred on the ground. According to the report, Islamabad believes symbolic gestures and private messages must be accompanied by tangible actions against militant organizations if trust is to be restored.

Diplomatic Efforts Continue

Amid continuing tensions, diplomatic engagement between the two sides has also continued. Senior Pakistani and Taliban officials reportedly held week-long discussions in Urumqi, China, earlier this year. Beijing facilitated the talks as part of its efforts to encourage dialogue and reduce tensions between the neighboring countries.

Chinese officials described the discussions as constructive and positive, expressing hope that continued engagement could eventually lead to a broader understanding between Islamabad and Kabul. Nevertheless, Pakistani authorities maintain that their core security concerns remain unresolved.

The issue was also discussed during Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to China. In a joint statement following the visit, Pakistan and China highlighted concerns regarding terrorist groups operating from Afghan territory and called on the Taliban administration to take effective action against organizations including the TTP and the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM).

Strained Relations Since 2021

Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have remained tense since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021. Islamabad has repeatedly accused the Taliban government of failing to curb cross-border militancy, while Taliban officials have rejected the accusations and called for dialogue and cooperation rather than confrontation.

The security dispute has contributed to periodic border closures, military operations, diplomatic friction, and armed clashes along the Afghanistan-Pakistan frontier. Tensions escalated further over the past year as both sides exchanged accusations regarding responsibility for cross-border violence.

Several rounds of border clashes and military activity raised fears of a broader confrontation before tribal elders, local mediators, and diplomatic channels helped prevent further escalation.

Trust Deficit Persists

At the heart of the dispute remains Pakistan’s long-standing demand that the Taliban take decisive action against the TTP and other groups that Islamabad considers a threat to its national security. While Kabul continues to deny harboring militants and insists that it is committed to regional stability, Pakistani officials argue that the gap between Taliban promises and measurable action continues to fuel mistrust.

Whether the reported warning from Hibatullah Akhundzada signals a genuine policy shift or represents another attempt to ease pressure on the Taliban administration remains unclear. For now, analysts say the future of Afghanistan-Pakistan relations will likely depend less on private assurances and more on developments on the ground, particularly regarding the activities of militant groups operating along the shared border.

Donate Here