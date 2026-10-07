Ariana Afghan Airlines Ends 15-Year Pakistan Deal, Switches to Turkish Aviation System

Ariana Afghan Airlines has terminated a nearly 15-year agreement with Pakistan-based Zapways, which had managed the airline’s ticketing, operational systems, and website, and has migrated to a new reservation and passenger-services platform provided by Turkish aviation technology company Hitit.

Ariana said its new system officially became operational this week as part of broader efforts to modernize and standardize its services. The airline said the new platform will support online ticket sales and reservations, mobile services, flight and airport operations, cargo-related services, and other commercial activities.

According to Ariana’s press office, Zapways had managed key ticketing and operational systems for about 15 years. The airline alleged that the Pakistani company charged high fees while providing services of insufficient quality and retained technical information and data related to Ariana’s systems. Those allegations, if substantiated, would represent a significant breakdown in trust between the airline and its longtime technology vendor, particularly given the critical nature of reservation and operational data to an airline’s daily functioning.

Ariana’s new technology partner is Istanbul-based Hitit Bilgisayar Hizmetleri, which provides airline reservation and passenger-service technology. Hitit confirmed that Ariana began using its Crane PAX reservation and passenger-services solutions on October 5 under a five-year agreement. The company said the relationship could later expand to additional products and services.

Hitit said Ariana is its second airline partner in Afghanistan after Kam Air and that the migration of Ariana’s reservation and ticketing infrastructure to the Crane PAX system has been completed. Hitit also said its solutions are used by airlines in multiple international markets, suggesting that Ariana’s adoption of the platform aligns it with a broader ecosystem of carriers using similar technology.

The move is expected to reduce Ariana’s dependence on its previous external technology provider while expanding digital ticketing and passenger services. Afghanistan’s General Directorate of State-Owned Companies said the new system is intended to improve modernization, standardization, and operational efficiency at the national carrier.

The change comes amid increasingly strained relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, with disputes over security, cross-border militancy, and trade continuing to affect bilateral ties. Recent Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghanistan have further escalated tensions, while Taliban officials have called for diplomatic efforts to resolve the disputes.

Ariana has not publicly stated that the decision to replace Zapways was directly linked to the current political tensions with Pakistan. The airline has instead emphasized technical independence, digital modernization, and improving services for passengers and travel companies. That framing may serve both to distance the decision from political considerations and to present the switch as a routine business upgrade rather than a reaction to deteriorating bilateral relations.

Key Takeaways

Contract Ended: Ariana Afghan Airlines has ended its nearly 15-year relationship with Pakistan-based Zapways, which handled ticketing, operational systems, and its website.

New Partner: The airline has moved to a reservation and passenger-services platform provided by Turkish aviation technology company Hitit.

System Live: The new system became operational this week, supporting online ticket sales, reservations, mobile services, flight and airport operations, cargo services, and other commercial activities.

Allegations Against Zapways: Ariana claims Zapways charged high fees, provided insufficient quality, and retained technical information and data related to Ariana’s systems.

Hitit Agreement: Istanbul-based Hitit confirmed Ariana began using its Crane PAX solutions on October 5 under a five-year agreement, with potential for expansion.

Regional Context: The switch occurs amid strained Afghanistan-Pakistan relations, though Ariana has not linked the decision directly to political tensions.

Stated Goals: The airline and Afghanistan’s General Directorate of State-Owned Companies say the change aims to improve modernization, standardization, and operational efficiency.

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