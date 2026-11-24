The Australian government is gearing up for its mid-financial year economic and fiscal outlook (Myefo), with Treasurer Jim Chalmers indicating that the budget will reflect a modest net saving. Chalmers emphasized that the government aims to avoid drastic cuts that could adversely affect payments to citizens and sensitive sectors of the economy.

In a statement, Chalmers noted, “We’re not going to slash and burn in the budget where that would impact the payments that people receive or where it would impact some of the more sensitive parts of the economy.” He also mentioned that the government is still finalizing details for the Myefo, which is typically announced with only a few days’ notice, contrasting with the federal budget that receives more advance notice.

Chalmers acknowledged the current economic climate, describing it as serious and marked by significant volatility in global markets, particularly within the artificial intelligence sector. He pointed to the recent fluctuations in the stock market as a reflection of this unpredictability.

While specific savings measures have not been detailed, Chalmers indicated that the government is looking at a range of portfolios for potential savings, rather than focusing on a single area. He stated, “There will be a number of savings in the mid-year update. They will be substantial, as I said. These are serious times.” This approach suggests a comprehensive review of government spending in light of current economic challenges.

As the government prepares for the Myefo, it remains to be seen how these budgetary decisions will impact various sectors and the general public, particularly in a time of economic uncertainty.