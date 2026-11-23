In a move to safeguard Afghanistan’s dwindling forests, the Taliban has established a police force known as the Green Units. This initiative aims to protect the country’s last remaining forested areas from illegal logging and environmental degradation.

The Green Units are tasked with monitoring and enforcing regulations to prevent the further loss of forest cover, which has been a significant concern in Afghanistan due to deforestation and land degradation. The Taliban’s commitment to environmental protection comes amid ongoing challenges related to governance and resource management in the country.

As the situation evolves, the effectiveness of the Green Units in preserving Afghanistan’s natural resources will be closely observed, particularly in light of the pressing need for sustainable environmental practices in the region.