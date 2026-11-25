The body of renowned Afghan singer Wahid Saberi will be transferred from Uzbekistan to Kabul for burial following a funeral ceremony held in Tashkent on Wednesday, November 25, according to people close to the artist.

Baktash Joya, an artist and close friend of Saberi, said the funeral ceremony in the Uzbek capital was attended by Afghan musicians, cultural figures and members of the Afghan community. He said the singer’s family had decided to return his body to Kabul, and that preparations for the transfer were now underway.

The decision followed discussions among family members who traveled to Uzbekistan from abroad to attend the funeral. According to the family, Saberi’s body will be returned to Afghanistan for burial in his homeland, with several Afghan businesspeople in Uzbekistan expected to assist with the transfer.

A video shared from the ceremony showed Afghan artist Qasim Rameshgar saying that returning to Afghanistan had been one of Saberi’s wishes. The decision also followed social media appeals urging the singer’s family and business associates to arrange for his body to be brought back to Kabul.

Saberi died in Tashkent on November 21, at the end of a musical career spanning nearly five decades. Friends reportedly discovered his body at his apartment after being unable to contact him for two days. His death prompted tributes from Afghan musicians and admirers, including prominent singer Farhad Darya and singer Aryana Sayeed.

Saberi was one of the recognized voices of Afghan popular music during the 1980s and 1990s. He recorded dozens of songs for Afghanistan’s National Radio and Television and was also associated with the Baran music group, which included Farhad Darya. Among his best-known performances were “Bahar Amada” (“Spring Has Arrived”) and “Yek Roz Boland-e Aftabi” (“One Long Sunny Day”). His music remained familiar to generations of Afghan listeners.