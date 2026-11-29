The balance of bargaining power and the dynamics of disputes between Kabul and Islamabad over commercial and transit crossings along the Durand Line appear to have fundamentally shifted. For decades, the authority to close and reopen these crossings rested almost exclusively with Islamabad. Whenever political or security disputes emerged, Pakistan would shut the gates and make their reopening contingent upon extracting political concessions from Kabul and securing compliance with its conditions.

Today, however, that long-standing monopolistic dynamic appears to have been disrupted.

Rather than offering concessions in exchange for reopening the crossings, Afghanistan is reportedly demanding credible guarantees from Pakistan that the gates will not be closed again. This is no routine diplomatic response; it reflects the culmination of nearly a decade of calculated efforts to end the use of transit access as an instrument of political pressure, challenge the established legal and diplomatic framework governing the dispute, and increase the reputational and diplomatic costs for Islamabad.

In the modern economic system, shifting trade operations from one transit corridor to another involves far more than simply changing routes, it entails heavy financial burdens. When Afghan traders and investors were forced to reroute their goods toward Iranian ports and Central Asia, they absorbed massive costs in establishing new banking channels, securing marine insurance contracts, restructuring customs procedures, and warehouses. Once an economic and commercial ecosystem has absorbed these foundational costs and realigned its supply chains with alternative routes, the unguaranteed reopening of crossings by Pakistan becomes even more hazardous than keeping them permanently closed.

While Islamabad appears unwilling to provide international assurances against unilateral future closures, Kabul deeply distrusts Pakistan and views unguaranteed Durand Line gates openings as an economic trap. From Kabul’s perspective, temporary convenience would entice Afghan traders to redirect their capital and perishable agricultural goods back onto the shorter, traditional route, only to be hit with devastating, double-edged losses during the next sudden shutdown, when goods spoil in transit and businesses are forced to pay twice to reroute their supply chains. Consequently, the demand for international guarantees rests on a sound economic principle: in global trade, the true asset is not the physical opening of Durand Line crossing, but the continuity and predictability of open routes. A crossing opened without legal safeguards is not a bridge for commerce, but a deferred crisis.

In Pakistan, authority over political and economic decisions concerning Afghanistan, beyond security matters, ultimately rests with the security establishment. While the Ministry of Commerce and other civilian institutions in Islamabad sign trade and transit agreements with Afghanistan, physical control over the Durand Line crossings and the authority to close them lie in the hands of security agencies that disregard civilian commercial commitments in their strategic calculations. When a state’s internal structure lacks alignment between its civilian and security institutions, bilateral agreements lose their credibility.

Furthermore, there is a stark disconnect between those who bear the economic pain of Durand Line gates closures and those who make the political decisions. In Pakistan, the immediate economic devastation caused by closed routes falls upon the populations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, regions that hold no influence over the security decisions made in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Meanwhile, in Afghanistan, Durand Line gates closures directly impact overall market prices, exports, and the livelihoods of farmers. By demanding an international guarantee, Kabul avoids getting entangled in Pakistan’s internal institutional complexities and compels Islamabad to anchor its diplomatic commitments within a framework of international accountability.

By raising the demand for international guarantees, Afghanistan has also astutely separated the transit rights of landlocked countries from the disputed legal status of the Durand Line itself. Once transit security is brought under the umbrella of international conventions and third-party guarantees, the unilateral closure of crossings is no longer viewed merely as a bilateral dispute between neighbors, but as a violation of established international transit norms, significantly raising the legal and diplomatic costs for Islamabad. Kabul is now demanding a firm guarantee against future closures to safeguard its vital economic lifeline.

Although Islamabad will not easily agree to a formal foreign guarantor, Kabul’s demand achieves another major strategic objective at the regional level: the indirect involvement of China and Central Asian states. Mega-projects involving railways, energy, and trade between Central and South Asia cannot be realized on verbal promises alone; they require stable transit corridors insulated from political risk. By conditioning reopening on international guarantees, Afghanistan sends a clear message to Beijing, Tashkent, and other regional partners that the primary obstacle to regional economic integration is not the situation in Afghanistan, but Islamabad’s unreliable gatekeeping. This reality compels regional powers with strategic ties to Pakistan to exert quiet pressure on Islamabad behind closed doors to protect their own long-term economic interests.

Geography granted Pakistan a natural transit corridor, not a perpetual monopoly. In the modern regional economy, leverage does not belong to the party holding the key to lock the gate, but to the one that has earned the trust to keep it open. By demanding international guarantees, Afghanistan has effectively closed the chapter on transit coercion. Moving forward, any crossing along the Durand Line opened without guarantees will remain a fragile, untrustworthy route, one in which neither Afghan merchants will invest, nor regional markets will recognize as a reliable bridge for connectivity.