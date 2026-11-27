Israel is preparing for potential Iranian-linked attacks on its soil after security officials detected a sharp increase in suspected Iranian attempts to orchestrate attacks inside the country, Israel’s Channel 14 reported on Friday. The suspected plots reportedly include kidnappings and car bombings, amid growing concerns over the possible infiltration of armed cells into Israel.

The broadcaster cited a senior security official as saying that Iran understands the consequences of launching an attack directly from its territory and is therefore seeking to carry out attacks through its proxies across the Middle East. The report did not provide further details on the specific plots or identify which groups were allegedly involved.

Separately, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, citing senior officials, reported that Mossad chief Roman Gofman had backed an independent Israeli strike against Iran during recent security discussions, even without US involvement. Gofman reportedly cited allegations that Iran continues to secretly develop chemical weapons.

According to the newspaper, Gofman visited Washington three weeks ago, presenting new intelligence concerning developments in Iran’s alleged chemical weapons program and pushing for a potential joint military operation. Washington has not yet decided whether to launch a new attack against Iran.

However, Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir reportedly favors coordinating any renewed attack against Iran with the United States. While Zamir also supports military action, he reportedly believes there is no imminent threat at this stage and therefore favors waiting for US President Donald Trump to make a decision. Coordination with Washington, the report said, could significantly bolster Israel’s military capabilities.

The newspaper noted that Israeli and US interests do not necessarily align. Trump could seek to end hostilities after achieving limited military objectives or pursue a negotiated agreement, while Israel wants to inflict more extensive damage on Iran’s capabilities. Although Israel does not necessarily require US involvement to launch an attack against Iran, American participation would increase the likelihood of achieving a broader strategic outcome rather than merely a military success, according to the report.

According to security sources cited by the newspaper, intelligence gathered by Israel’s military intelligence directorate and Mossad is consistent.

Meanwhile, Trump said during a press conference in Florida that Washington would continue to bolster its military presence in the Middle East, warning Iran that its Pickaxe Mountain facility would be targeted if strikes resumed. He reiterated on Thursday that the United States would not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, saying his administration continued to give Tehran opportunities to reach an agreement that would end the war and save lives.

Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida following Thanksgiving calls with US troops deployed in the region, Trump said victory over Iran was within reach and could be achieved whenever he chose. He added that Washington was giving Tehran an opportunity to reach an agreement but expressed doubts about Iran’s willingness to seize it.

The reports point to a widening debate inside Israel over how to respond to perceived Iranian threats: whether to act unilaterally, wait for a possible US decision, or coordinate a joint operation that could shape the broader strategic outcome. They also underscore the risk that any renewed confrontation could quickly escalate through Iran-aligned proxies and suspected attack plots inside Israel.