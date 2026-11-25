Millions of women in Afghanistan are facing severe challenges in accessing medical care due to restrictions imposed by the Taliban, particularly affecting pregnant women. The lack of female doctors in the country has exacerbated the situation, as many women are unwilling or unable to seek treatment from male healthcare providers.

Reports indicate that the Taliban’s policies have led to a significant decline in the availability of female healthcare professionals. This shortage has created a barrier for women who require medical attention, as cultural norms often prevent them from receiving care from male doctors.

The consequences of these restrictions are dire, with many women suffering from untreated medical conditions and complications during pregnancy. The situation has raised concerns among health advocates and organizations, who warn that the lives of countless women are at risk due to the lack of accessible healthcare.

As the humanitarian crisis deepens in Afghanistan, the need for urgent action to address the healthcare needs of women becomes increasingly critical. Without intervention, the ongoing restrictions could lead to further deterioration of women’s health and well-being in the country.