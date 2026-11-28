Deadly explosion near school in Kunar: At least 10 students killed and 110 others injured

Kabul, Afghanistan — A powerful explosion occurred on Saturday next to a middle school (“Shagay” middle school) in a house in the Andar Seer area of Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province, killing at least 10 students and injuring 110 others. The incident took place at around ten in the morning (Afghanistan time) on the outskirts of Asadabad city.

Abdul Matin Qani, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that preliminary investigations indicated the explosion occurred at a storage site for explosives belonging to mining companies due to “negligence and lack of caution.” Mawlawi Sami-ul-Haq Haq Bayan, head of information and culture in Kunar, made similar remarks and added that the storage site was in a residential building adjacent to the school, where materials prepared for mining explosions may have been kept.

Differing casualty figures

Casualty figures provided by officials are not uniform. Abdul Matin Qani announced 10 killed and 110 injured, while Mawlawi Dad, head of the Kunar provincial hospital, and the head of information and culture in Kunar both told Pajhwok and BBC that 7 students were killed and 97 others injured. According to Haq Bayan, four of the injured were transferred to the regional hospital in Jalalabad, and the rest are under treatment in Kunar.

Officials stressed that these figures are preliminary and may change as more information is collected. According to reports, up to 15 of the injured are still hospitalized, while others have been discharged after treatment.

Vivid accounts from people close to the scene

Residents near the scene described the horrific scenes of the explosion. Noor Rahman, whose house is adjacent to the school, told a news agency: “I ran straight into the dust; our own children were there. I went into a room where there were screams and crying. I saw my niece’s hand, I shook her. I ran over, removed the bricks and pulled her out, together with the other injured.”

Haji Sulaiman, whose son was injured in the explosion, said he was walking toward his shop when he heard and saw the explosion. “Pieces of wood and human flesh flew in every direction,” he said, adding that when he reached the school, “I saw children, some dead, others covered in blood, and some had collapsed from the ceilings above; the walls were gone, and nothing of the school was left.”

Mining in Kunar and safety shortcomings

Kunar province, which borders Pakistan, is recognized as one of Afghanistan’s important mining areas, and there has been an increase in the extraction of precious stones there. Afghanistan is rich in raw materials such as iron, copper, lead, zinc, gold, coal and precious stones, but safety standards in mining companies are often low, leading to accidents.

The Interior Ministry spokesman called the cause of the incident “negligence and lack of caution,” but has not yet said whether those responsible for the storage site have been arrested, nor provided further details about the exact extent of the damage. Investigative teams from Kunar province have reached the area and investigations are ongoing.

Recalling the August incident in Kabul

This incident comes in the wake of a similar incident in August of this year. In August 2026, 42 children were injured in a hand-grenade attack in front of an educational center in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of western Kabul. The children were between 9 and 14 years old. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) expressed concern at the time about that incident and called for an investigation.

Today’s incident in Kunar has once again raised concerns about the safety of children and the regulation of the mining sector in Afghanistan, a country ravaged by war.