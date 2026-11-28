Historiography in the Service of Despotism: When Atrocities Are Whitewashed in the Name of State-Building

In opposition to critical historiography, there have always been those who, rather than responding to historical documents and evidence, seek to question a writer’s political and moral motives by making accusations and attaching hostile and malicious labels. Mr. Abdul Bari Jahani’s article, entitled “Amir Abdur Rahman Khan and His Despotism” (امیرعبدالرحمن خان او د هغه استبداد), is an example of precisely this approach. In response to my article, “Historiography or the Whitewashing of Despotism,” instead of addressing the arguments and historical evidence presented in it through documented and reasoned analysis, he portrays the author as a troublemaker, an instigator, and an enemy of the people of Afghanistan.

This approach is neither historiography nor scholarly criticism. Rather, it is an overt attempt to shift the debate from the realm of historical realities to the arena of political accusations.

Accusing someone of fomenting discord and acting against the national interest, particularly at a time when Afghan society needs a critical reassessment of its history more than ever, is neither a trivial nor an inconsequential matter. Such accusations can become instruments of intellectual intimidation, silencing critical voices, and creating an atmosphere of threat against independent historiography.

When, instead of responding to historical documents and evidence, a writer is accused of hostility toward the nation, an important question arises: Is the objective to establish historical truth, or to discredit someone who has challenged the official, glorifying narrative of power?

The purpose of this article is neither to make accusations nor to engage in a personal dispute with Mr. Jahani in response to his explicit insults. Nevertheless, the substance of his accusations and his approach to historical criticism cannot simply be dismissed as an ordinary disagreement. Of course, attributing such conduct to an organized plan or conspiracy cannot be established without independent evidence. However, this does not diminish the importance or necessity of seriously criticizing an approach that transforms a historical debate into an accusation of hostility toward the people and the national interest.

The central issue here, however, is not Mr. Jahani’s personality, but the ideology reflected in his article: an ideology that considers despotism justifiable because it concentrates power, suppresses opposition, and establishes a centralized state, and even presents it as a condition for Afghanistan’s survival.

This is precisely the point that must be subjected to the scrutiny of evidence-based historiography and critical reason. No historical necessity transforms repression and despotism into virtues, and no political objective can replace accountability for atrocities, violence, and the violation of human rights.

Afghanistan Existed Before Abdur Rahman Khan

The central argument in Mr. Jahani’s article is that without Abdur Rahman Khan and his authoritarian policies, Afghanistan itself would not have existed. Before being a political judgment, this claim is an obvious historical error.

Afghanistan existed before Abdur Rahman Khan came to power. The state established by Ahmad Shah Durrani was founded in 1747. Following him, numerous rulers governed this territory. From Ahmad Shah Durrani to Dost Mohammad Khan, Afghanistan had a distinct political history, governing institutions, regional relations, and historical identity.

Therefore, Abdur Rahman Khan was neither the founder of Afghanistan nor the first ruler to establish a central government in this territory.

What occurred during his reign was the consolidation of an absolute and highly centralized government, dependent on British financial and military support, and the expansion of Kabul’s direct authority over regions and communities that had previously enjoyed varying degrees of political and administrative autonomy.

This fundamental distinction cannot be erased through a propagandistic statement.

The existence of a historical territory and state is not the same as the degree of power concentrated in the hands of a dependent amir. Afghanistan existed before Abdur Rahman Khan, although its political structure differed from the centralized and authoritarian state he sought to establish.

The fundamental question is this: Why should only one political model—absolute monarchy and the concentration of all power in the hands of a single individual—be presented as Afghanistan’s path to salvation?

Were there no alternative ways to establish political order, preserve territorial integrity, and ensure cooperation among different regions?

Were political agreements, the participation of local communities, and the distribution of power historically impossible?

Research into Afghanistan’s political structure before Abdur Rahman Khan’s centralization policies indicates that political authority in many regions was shared between the central government and local institutions. Although this arrangement was not identical to modern federalism, it demonstrates that the complete concentration of power was not the only possible model for governing the country.

It therefore becomes clear that portraying Abdur Rahman Khan as Afghanistan’s only possible savior is not the conclusion of historical research, but a form of political determinism in which all possible alternatives have been eliminated in advance.

State-Building Through Massacres and Confiscation Is No National Achievement

One of the fundamental contradictions in Mr. Jahani’s article is that, on the one hand, he describes Abdur Rahman Khan as the most despotic king in Afghanistan’s modern history, while, on the other, he considers that very despotism justifiable because of the political circumstances of his time.

He speaks of the massacres of the Shinwaris, Ghilzais, Hotaks, and Nasirs; recalls the severed heads and towers of skulls; cites British officials’ reports concerning atrocities committed by government forces; and draws on the writings of Hasan Kakar to describe the injustices of that period.

But what is the conclusion drawn from all this evidence and acknowledgment?

That because the country was in a difficult situation, the king’s despotism was, to some extent, justifiable!

This argument, in effect, transforms atrocity into political necessity.

According to such logic, the more a ruler kills and suppresses people to consolidate his power, the more he is portrayed as a state-builder and savior—as though despotism and atrocities acquire historical legitimacy simply because they strengthen central authority.

Scientific historiography, however, grants no such license.

No political crisis, in and of itself, legitimizes the massacre of civilians, confiscation of property, torture, enslavement, or collective punishment. If such reasoning is accepted, virtually every dictator in history could justify his crimes by claiming that he was preserving the country and ensuring security.

Saddam Hussein justified the mass killing and displacement of Kurds, the destruction of thousands of villages, and the Anfal campaign in the name of preserving Iraq’s unity. The Taliban, too, invoke their monopoly on power, suppression of opponents, collective punishment, and extensive restrictions on people’s freedoms, particularly those of women, to justify their rule in the name of security and the preservation of an Islamic order.

Despotism cannot be whitewashed by reference to the outcomes a ruler claims to have achieved. The standard for evaluating a government is not merely the amount of power it exercises or the territory under its control. It must also be judged by how it treats human beings, their rights and freedoms, and whether society has the opportunity to participate freely in determining its own destiny.

One of the weakest aspects of Jahani’s argument is his attempt to cast doubt on the genocide of the Hazaras by referring to the massacres of Pashtun tribes.

His reasoning is as follows: Had Abdur Rahman Khan targeted only the Hazaras, one could speak of genocide. But since many Pashtuns were also killed by him, the claim that the Hazaras were subjected to genocide cannot be accepted.

This argument is historically and legally invalid.

Genocide does not mean that its perpetrators must have targeted only one group throughout their entire period of rule. The commission of crimes against other groups does not negate the intent or policy to destroy a particular group.

If a government pursues a policy of extermination against one ethnic group during a particular period and suppresses other groups at different times, neither of these realities cancels out the other.

The massacres of the Shinwaris, Ghilzais, Hotaks, and Nasirs must be examined as historical crimes, just as the massacres and persecution of the Hazaras must be investigated according to their own historical and legal criteria.

These two issues are not mutually exclusive.

A research article by Mahdi J. Hakimi, published in the Harvard Human Rights Journal, Volume 37 (2024), examines historical evidence relating to the mass killing, enslavement, confiscation of property, and forced displacement of Hazaras during Abdur Rahman Khan’s reign from the perspective of international law. It provides a reasonable historical basis for examining these events as genocide.

The study’s estimates point to the destruction, enslavement, and displacement of approximately 60 percent of the Hazara population during that period.

It is therefore impossible to dismiss all this evidence through a simplistic argument.

Worse still is the use of Pashtun suffering as a means of denying Hazara suffering. This approach is neither a defense of Pashtuns nor an act of justice. Rather, it turns the victims of an authoritarian policy into instruments of an ethnic dispute.

The killing of a Pashtun does not diminish the crime committed against a Hazara. Likewise, crimes against Hazaras must not be used to disregard Pashtun victims.

The issue is humanity, not ethnic competition over the number of victims.

Land Policies and Population Transfers: The Hidden Dimension of Abdur Rahman’s State-Building

One important aspect of Abdur Rahman Khan’s rule was the confiscation of land and the settlement of populations favored by the government in other parts of Afghanistan. This is an issue that is generally pushed to the margins in glorifying narratives of his state-building project.

During the suppression of the Hazaras, large amounts of their land and property were confiscated, and some of these assets were transferred to other tribes and groups. Alongside this, the settlement of Pashtuns in northern Afghanistan was also connected to the political and military objectives of the central government.

Historical studies of Pashtun settlement in northern Afghanistan indicate that this process was, in some cases, accompanied by government pressure, forced population displacement, and changes in landownership relations. For this reason, the policy cannot be regarded simply as natural migration or the voluntary relocation of families.

Britain’s role in this policy also went beyond merely being aware of Abdur Rahman Khan’s actions. The statements of Major Yate and the assessments of Captain Maitland indicate that some British officers regarded the settlement of Pashtuns in the north as part of a strategy to contain Russian influence and establish a population base loyal to the government in Kabul. Thus, in addition to the Amir’s centralizing objectives, this policy was also connected to Britain’s geopolitical calculations in its rivalry with Russia.

Consequently, the settlement of Pashtuns in northern Afghanistan must be examined in relation to two principal objectives: consolidating the authority of Abdur Rahman Khan’s central government and securing Britain’s geopolitical interests against Russia. In these political calculations, the fate of indigenous communities, their property rights, and the consequences of demographic and social changes in the region were pushed to the margins.

Nevertheless, a distinction must be made between free migration and state-directed population transfers. No Pashtun is responsible for Abdur Rahman Khan’s policies merely because they live in northern Afghanistan or own land there. Historical responsibility lies with the regime that used its political and military power to alter landownership relations and distribute privileges in favor of groups it supported.

Yet this very reality raises a fundamental question: How can a government whose policies were partly based on confiscating people’s property and transferring privileges to favored groups be portrayed as the architect of justice and national unity without examining these aspects of its rule?

In serious historiography, land is not merely an economic asset. Landownership is connected to social identity, economic independence, political power, and the security of future generations. Losing land, in many cases, also means losing the means to rebuild social and economic life.

Ignoring this reality is not historiography; it is the erasure of a part of history.

The Durand Agreement: A Major Contradiction in the Narrative of National Unity

Among all the claims made about Abdur Rahman Khan, portraying him as the architect of Afghanistan’s national unity without examining the consequences of the Durand Agreement is one of the most obvious contradictions.

Afghanistan existed before Abdur Rahman Khan. However, during his reign, an agreement was signed with Britain that defined the respective spheres of influence of the two sides in the east and south, separating historical territories and tribal areas along this line.

The agreement of November 12, 1893, between Abdur Rahman Khan and Mortimer Durand was not merely an insignificant administrative arrangement. Its consequences for the political, social, and ethnic relations of the people living on both sides of the border continue to this day.

The agreement did not constitute a legal division of Afghanistan into two independent countries. However, it placed parts of historical and tribal territories under the jurisdiction of British India and laid the groundwork for a prolonged historical dispute.

For this reason, praising Abdur Rahman as the architect of national unity without examining these consequences amounts to selective historiography.

More importantly, the Durand Agreement was concluded within the framework of power relations between the British Empire and the government in Kabul. In return for this agreement, Britain also increased its annual financial subsidy to the Amir.

These facts demonstrate that Abdur Rahman’s foreign policy cannot be assessed solely through the image of an independent king and defender of territorial integrity.

To consolidate his monarchy, he entered into an agreement with the colonial power of his time—an agreement whose historical consequences for the people of this land remain a subject of controversy.

How, then, can a ruler be described as the architect of national unity because he concentrated power within the country, while the territorial consequences of his agreement with a colonial power are excluded from historical examination?

Despotism, Even When It Builds a State, Does Not Produce Legitimacy

At the heart of Mr. Jahani’s argument lies a political assumption: if despotism leads to the creation of a centralized state, it can be justified, to some extent, on the basis of its outcome.

This assumption must be fundamentally questioned.

The state and society are two different concepts. A state may be established through force and the concentration of power, but a political community takes shape only when people regard themselves as possessing rights, dignity, and a shared destiny within it.

A government that concentrates all power in the hands of one individual, eliminates its opponents, deprives people of their property, and exploits ethnic divisions to preserve itself may establish a powerful administrative and military apparatus. But this, in itself, does not mean that a political nation has been created.

National unity is not the same as compulsory obedience.

Security is not the same as silence born of fear.

State-building is not synonymous with the repression of the people.

This is precisely the problem with authoritarian historiography: it confuses power with legitimacy, centralization with unity, and military victory with social consent.

Such a perspective not only distorts the past but also offers a dangerous model for the future. It conveys to subsequent generations the idea that, in order to build a country, people must first be defeated and deprived of their rights, and only then can they be expected to demonstrate national loyalty.

When Historical Criticism Is Turned into Hostility Toward the Nation

The accusations of fomenting discord and acting against the national interest in Jahani’s article are less a scholarly response to “Historiography or the Whitewashing of Despotism” than an instrument for discrediting a critical viewpoint.

Why should criticism of a despotic king be portrayed as hostility toward Afghanistan? This question is itself worthy of serious reflection.

Is Afghanistan the same as Abdur Rahman Khan?

Is the history of this country limited to the history of its monarchies and ruling dynasties?

Does criticizing a ruler mean denying the existence of the country?

Such reasoning effectively places all forms of independent historiography at the mercy of a political narrative. According to this logic, anyone who speaks about a king’s atrocities is an enemy of national unity, while anyone who justifies those atrocities in the name of state-building is considered a defender of the national interest.

History Must Not Be Placed in the Service of Kings

The central issue in this controversy is not Abdur Rahman Khan as an individual. It is the type of thinking that seeks to justify despotism through state-building, massacres through unity, and confiscation through national authority.

This perspective pushes the victims to the margins and places the king at the center of history. In such a narrative, the value of human beings is measured not by their rights and human dignity, but by the extent of their loyalty to the ruling power.

The history of Afghanistan belongs to no king. It belongs to all the peoples who have lived in this geographical space: Hazaras and Tajiks, Pashtuns, Uzbeks, Turkmen, Baloch, Nuristanis, and the other communities of this land.

None of these peoples can be held responsible for the crimes of a king or a royal regime. Likewise, none should be deprived of their right to historical justice on account of their ethnic identity.

If Afghanistan is to become a society founded on citizenship and equality, it must first confront its history of despotism, discrimination, and dispossession. This is not an act of fomenting discord; it is a necessity for breaking free from the cycle of recurring despotism.

Afghanistan was created neither by Abdur Rahman Khan nor by any other king, and no monarch ever owned this country. This land existed before his reign and continued to exist after him. What emerged during his rule was a more centralized state, one that exacted a heavy price in human lives, freedom, property, and the autonomy of segments of society.

This reality cannot be concealed through accusations of fomenting discord, nor can it be erased through praise of a despotic king.

Historiography has no obligation to manufacture legitimacy for past monarchs. Its responsibility is to uncover the truth, document the suffering of victims, and prevent the recurrence of crimes committed against human beings by political power.

Despotism is not a virtue, even when it builds a state. And a state founded upon the ruins of people’s rights and freedoms does not deserve historical glorification merely because it survived.