Herat Exports More Than $21.49 Million in Industrial and Mineral Products in One Month

Herat province exported more than $21.49 million worth of industrial and mineral products to foreign markets over the past month, according to the Herat Provincial Governor’s Press Office.

The office said industrial-park products accounted for about $14.416 million of the total exports, while mineral products contributed about $7.082 million. Together, the two categories pushed the province’s one-month export total to more than $21.49 million.

Cotton was the leading industrial export, valued at more than $13 million during the reporting period. Other products exported from Herat’s industrial park included energy products, soft drinks, fruit juice, heaters, cheese, jam, biscuits, gas tanks, saffron, steam boilers, sweets, cakes, cotton yarn and Teflon tape.

The breakdown indicates that industrial-park goods made up roughly two-thirds of the combined export value, with cotton alone accounting for more than half of the total. Mineral products accounted for about one-third.

Herat, in western Afghanistan, is a major commercial hub and home to an industrial park whose output includes food, textiles and light manufactured goods. The figures highlight the contribution of Herat’s industrial and mining sectors to Afghanistan’s exports and economic activity. The announcement did not provide a month-on-month comparison or a full list of destination markets.