Republican lawmakers are expressing a mix of support and skepticism regarding the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia, following allegations of chip smuggling. Senator Tom Cotton from Arkansas emphasized the need for congressional investigations, stating, “Congress has much to investigate” in light of the situation.

The controversy surrounding Huang comes amid a significant surge in Nvidia’s stock, which rose by 31% at the start of trading. This uptick contributed to a broader recovery in the S&P 500, which jumped 4.5%, and the Nasdaq composite, which led the market with a 6.5% increase. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also saw a substantial rise, gaining 1,117 points.

Former President Donald Trump publicly supported Huang’s return, calling him a “Great Patriot and National Treasure” in a social media post. Trump asserted that the U.S. government has no evidence to suggest Huang poses any national security risk, citing confirmation from the Attorney General that there is no indication of unlawful conduct on Huang’s part.

Despite Trump’s endorsement, some Republican members of Congress are urging caution. They are calling for a thorough investigation into Nvidia’s compliance with U.S. export controls and the implications of Huang’s leadership on national security. This divergence within the party highlights the complexities surrounding the intersection of technology, national security, and corporate governance.

As the situation develops, the focus will likely remain on Nvidia’s internal investigation and the responses from lawmakers as they seek to balance economic interests with national security concerns.