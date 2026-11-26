As funding shrinks and support centres close, UN Women urges donors to invest in women-led organisations

The United Nations has warned that declining humanitarian assistance and the closure of support services are increasing the risk of violence against women and girls in Afghanistan, and has urged international donors to increase funding for women-led organisations.

Susan Ferguson, UN Women’s Special Representative in Afghanistan, issued the warning on 25 November, as the world marked the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and launched the annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign.

“Risks of violence against women and girls are increasing as economic hardship, environmental shocks and successive humanitarian crises combine with growing restrictions on their rights and freedoms,” Ferguson said in a statement published by UNAMA.

She warned that essential services were disappearing at a time when women and girls needed them most because of reductions in humanitarian funding. Women-led organisations, she said, provide safe spaces, counselling, vocational training and other essential services, and there is no substitute for organisations delivering assistance by women and for women.

“We cannot afford to lose the organisations that women and girls depend on, especially at a time when they need them more than ever,” Ferguson said.

According to figures cited by UN Women and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, more than 193 centres providing services to survivors of gender-based violence have closed across Afghanistan this year because of funding cuts, affecting more than one million women and girls.

A UN Women survey of 74 women-led organisations across Afghanistan found that nearly three-quarters experienced reductions in funding and financial assistance in 2025. More than half were forced to scale back programmes aimed at preventing violence and supporting women.

The survey also found that half of the organisations expected to suspend operations or close completely by April 2027 because of declining humanitarian assistance. Such closures could put approximately 427,000 women at immediate risk of losing access to essential support services.

The funding crisis is unfolding alongside restrictions on women’s employment, education and freedom of movement, which have further limited their access to protection and assistance. The UN warning points to a compounding crisis: as needs rise, the services available to women and girls are contracting, leaving survivors with fewer places to turn for help and support.

In a separate report released on 8 March, UNAMA said Afghan women were nearly four times less likely than men to have access to formal justice mechanisms. Only 14 per cent of women consulted reported access to formal dispute-resolution services, compared with 53 per cent of men.

The findings, based on consultations involving more than 800 women and 160 men, highlighted the difficulties women face in seeking legal protection, reporting abuse and challenging violations of their rights.

Ferguson called on governments and international donors to increase investment in women-led organisations and to support Afghan women and girls’ right to live free from violence.

The 16 Days of Activism campaign began on 25 November and will continue until 10 December, Human Rights Day. This year’s campaign in Afghanistan is being observed under the slogan “United and Unwavering: Standing with Afghan Women and Girls”, bringing together the United Nations, donors, civil society organisations and other partners to highlight the need to prevent and respond to gender-based violence.