Deadly Nuristan Floods: Death Toll Climbs to 23, Nearly 100 Still Missing in Eastern Afghanistan

Parun, Nuristan Province – The death toll from Monday’s catastrophic flash floods in eastern Afghanistan has risen to at least 23, with nearly 100 people still unaccounted for, according to Afghanistan’s National Disaster Preparedness Authority. Search and rescue operations continue in Parun, the capital of Nuristan province, where desperate survivors are using wooden poles and their bare hands to dig through mud and boulders.

Latest Casualty Figures

Taj Mohammad Hemat, deputy spokesperson for the disaster authority, confirmed that 15 bodies have been recovered so far, while 80 people have been reported injured. Authorities emphasize that these figures remain preliminary and are expected to change as rescue efforts and damage assessments continue. The provincial governor’s office corroborated the numbers, warning that the missing list could grow.

Widespread Destruction

The flash floods, triggered by heavy rainfall on Monday, have caused extensive damage to infrastructure and property:

7 houses completely destroyed

23 houses partially damaged

70 shops destroyed or damaged

40 vehicles swept away or crushed

11 hotels either completely or partially demolished

Emergency teams are struggling to reach residents trapped under debris, with rescue efforts hampered by remote terrain and unstable conditions. A bulldozer brought in to clear debris in Parun has been of limited use, as the floodwaters deposited massive boulders that smashed into buildings and buried entire market areas.

Survivors’ Accounts of Terror

“I have never witnessed such a dangerous flood,” said Farid Gul Zaheer, a 34-year-old pharmacist who was injured while trying to flee up the mountainside. “It felt like there was an earthquake, and I heard children and people screaming.”

Zakirullah Zaki, manager of the Spogmai Hotel—one of the few structures still standing amid the devastation—described the disaster as “an act of God struck us.” His younger brother, who had been missing, was later found alive. “The rest of the hotels, markets, and shops were completely destroyed,” the 29-year-old told AFP.

Government Response and Relief Efforts

The Afghan defense ministry has deployed military personnel to support relief operations, while the United Nations confirmed it is assessing the scale of the disaster. The Afghan Red Crescent Society has dispatched dozens of volunteers who are working by hand with shovels, providing emergency food, water, and tents to displaced families.

Juma Khan Nayel, communications chief for the Red Crescent, described a “devastating situation” with water levels rising to unprecedented heights. “Right now, urgently, we are supplying some food, water, and tents for those whose homes have been destroyed,” he told reporters.

Officials Among the Missing

In a troubling development, Parun’s mayor and several other government employees are among those unaccounted for, according to the governor’s office. The loss of local leadership has added to the chaos, complicating coordination of rescue efforts.

Regional Impact and Climate Vulnerability

The flooding has also affected neighboring Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where at least 12 people have been killed. This follows a devastating period between March and April when more than 200 people died in flooding and rain across both countries.

Afghanistan remains particularly vulnerable to climate change, with flooding events becoming increasingly frequent and severe. Mawlavi Mati-ul-Haq Khalis, head of the country’s environmental protection agency, warned this month that environmental problems “have severely affected the Afghan people and have contributed to a humanitarian crisis in the country.”

Ongoing Search and Recovery

As of Tuesday, rescue teams continue working around the clock to locate missing individuals and deliver assistance to affected families. The psychological toll is mounting among survivors, with many having lost everything.

“Everyone is traumatized, they didn’t sleep all night,” Zaheer said. His sentiment echoes across Parun, where residents face the daunting task of rebuilding their lives amid the rubble.

Authorities urge the public to await updated figures as rescue operations progress and more areas become accessible. The international community is monitoring the situation closely, with humanitarian organizations preparing to scale up assistance as needed.

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