Widespread Response to Nuristan Floods: Messages of Sympathy and Urgent Calls for Assistance

Messages of condolence and solidarity have poured in from foreign governments, international organizations, and prominent Afghan figures following the devastating flash floods that struck Parun, the capital of Nuristan province, on Monday. The sudden deluge, triggered by heavy seasonal rains, has claimed dozens of lives, injured scores more, and left hundreds of families homeless, while extensive damage to roads, bridges, and critical infrastructure has hampered initial relief efforts.

Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan Takayoshi Masamoto expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and injuries caused by the floods, extending heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families and wishing a swift recovery to those injured. He reaffirmed Japan’s readiness to support Afghanistan in disaster response, should local authorities request international assistance.

The European Union Delegation to Afghanistan voiced its full solidarity with the people of Nuristan, offering sincere condolences to bereaved families and expressing hope that those still reported missing would be found quickly and safely. The delegation also praised the courage and dedication of local rescue teams and emergency personnel working under treacherous conditions, and reiterated the EU’s commitment to supporting humanitarian partners on the ground.

The Embassy of Iran in Kabul conveyed its condolences over the floods in Nuristan and other eastern provinces, expressing profound sympathy with affected families and wishing the injured a speedy and complete recovery. The embassy emphasized the importance of regional cooperation in mitigating natural disaster impacts and offered Iran’s humanitarian expertise if needed.

Richard Lindsay, the United Kingdom’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan, said he was deeply saddened by reports of the disaster and extended his thoughts to the victims, their loved ones, and the emergency responders carrying out search and rescue operations in remote and difficult terrain. He called for unhindered humanitarian access to ensure aid reaches the most vulnerable communities without delay.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that its teams are already on the ground conducting rapid multi-sector assessments to identify urgent humanitarian needs, including clean water, sanitation, emergency shelter, and medical care. The IOM noted that the flooding has caused significant casualties and extensive damage to homes, farmland, and vital infrastructure such as irrigation canals and power lines, threatening both immediate survival and long-term livelihoods in an already fragile region.

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and made an urgent appeal to Afghan business leaders, charitable foundations, and humanitarian organizations to provide immediate and sustained assistance to flood-affected communities. He stressed that in this hour of need, national unity and private-sector engagement are essential to alleviating suffering.

Afghanistan national cricket star Rashid Khan, who commands a massive following across the country, also issued a passionate appeal for immediate support. He urged national and international aid organizations, charitable institutions, and wealthy Afghans both at home and abroad to step forward with emergency humanitarian assistance including food, potable water, medicine, blankets, and temporary shelter for families who have lost everything. He emphasized that time is critical and that every minute counts in saving lives.

Search and rescue operations remain underway, with Afghan security forces, local volunteers, and humanitarian workers battling difficult weather and damaged roads to reach isolated villages. Authorities are continuing to assess the full scale of the tragedy, while early reports indicate that the death toll may rise as more areas become accessible. The Afghan Red Crescent Society has activated its emergency response mechanisms, and coordination meetings are being held with UN agencies to streamline relief delivery. Meanwhile, local elders have called for additional heavy machinery to clear blocked routes and for urgent medical supplies to prevent disease outbreaks among displaced populations. The international community stands watch, with several nations indicating they are preparing aid packages as soon as a formal request is received from interim Afghan authorities.

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