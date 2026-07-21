Bamia; a small vegetable with great health benefits!

Bamia may not be everyone’s favorite due to its fibrous texture, but it is considered one of the most beneficial vegetables in terms of nutritional value. This plant is rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, and can be part of a healthy diet.

Why is Bamia beneficial for the body?

1. Helps control blood sugar

Bamia is rich in soluble fiber that can reduce the absorption of sugar in the digestive system and help better control blood sugar.

Of course, Bamia is not a cure for diabetes and should not be used as a substitute for medication or a doctor’s recommendation.

2. Helps digestive health

The soluble fiber present in Bamia helps improve bowel movements and may reduce the risk of constipation.

3. Heart-friendly

The soluble fiber in Bamia can help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol and, along with a healthy diet, reduce the risk of heart disease.

4. Rich in antioxidants

Bamia contains vitamin C, polyphenols, and flavonoids that protect body cells from free radicals.

5. Good source of folate

Folate (vitamin B9) is important for cell division and natural fetal growth, making it very valuable for pregnant women.

Approximate nutritional value in 100 grams of raw Bamia

Calories: about 33 kcal

Protein: about 2 g

Fiber: about 3 g

Vitamin C

Vitamin K

Folate (vitamin B9)

Magnesium and potassium

How to reduce the fibrous texture of Bamia?

If you don’t like the fibrous texture of Bamia:

When cleaning, don’t dig too deep into the top part of it.

Before cooking, soak the fennel in water and a little lemon or vinegar for about 20 to 30 minutes, then drain it.

Cooking at relatively high heat and avoiding excessive rubbing also helps reduce the stickiness.

Did you know?

In addition to being eaten as a food, fennel seeds are also used in some countries as a coffee substitute