Fire Devastates Market in Afghanistan’s Khost, Causing Heavy Losses for Traders

KHOST, Afghanistan -A major fire swept through a market in eastern Afghanistan’s Khost province early Tuesday morning, inflicting severe financial losses on local shopkeepers and traders, residents reported.

The blaze broke out in the Lakano market area of Khost city, the provincial capital, in the pre-dawn hours. Witnesses said the flames spread with alarming speed through the densely packed commercial district, fueled by flammable materials and a lack of immediate firefighting resources. Numerous shops were damaged or completely destroyed before local residents and shop owners managed to bring the fire under control using makeshift methods.

According to residents, the fire threatened to engulf a much larger section of the market, but swift intervention by community members using buckets of water, sand, and fire extinguishers helped contain the flames and prevent even greater destruction. No casualties have been reported so far, though the incident has left many business owners reeling from substantial financial setbacks.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. Local authorities have not yet issued an official damage assessment, and no government representatives have publicly commented on the incident. Shop owners, meanwhile, are still tallying their losses, which include goods, equipment, and commercial property. Early estimates suggest the damage could run into hundreds of thousands of dollars, a crippling sum in a region already grappling with economic distress.

The fire comes at a time when many Afghan businesses are already struggling with severe economic hardship, reduced consumer spending, and limited access to credit or insurance. For small traders who depend on daily sales to feed their families, the destruction of their shops and inventories could have long-term consequences potentially pushing them into debt or forcing them out of business entirely.

Market fires and other disasters continue to pose a serious challenge across Afghanistan, where many commercial areas lack adequate fire-prevention systems, reliable emergency response capabilities, and modern safety infrastructure. In recent years, several major fires in markets and industrial zones including a devastating 2022 blaze in Herat’s busy Sardar Khan Market have caused millions of dollars in property damage and disrupted local economies for months.

Beyond fires, Afghanistan has also faced a series of natural and human-made disasters, including floods, earthquakes, landslides, and traffic accidents, which have collectively inflicted heavy losses on communities nationwide. Aid agencies and international organizations have repeatedly warned that weak infrastructure and limited emergency preparedness increase the vulnerability of both businesses and households, leaving them with little recourse in the face of sudden calamities.

The latest incident in Khost underscores the growing and urgent need for stronger safety measures, improved emergency response services, and sustained investment in public infrastructure to protect lives, livelihoods, and property across the country. Without such measures, experts say, communities will remain dangerously exposed to repeat tragedies.

Donate Here