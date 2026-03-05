Flights Over Afghanistan Surge as Airlines Divert from Iranian Airspace Amid Middle East Conflict

KABUL — The number of commercial flights transiting through Afghan airspace has risen sharply following the closure of Iran’s skies in the wake of coordinated U.S. and Israeli military strikes, according to Taliban aviation authorities. The shift highlights how regional instability is redrawing flight paths and potentially providing a new revenue stream for Afghanistan’s isolated governing body.

Hekmatullah Asifi, spokesman for the Taliban’s Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, confirmed on [Day of week] that several international carriers have submitted requests to use Afghan routes as an emergency alternative.

“Following the recent attacks and the subsequent closure of Iranian airspace, some airlines have begun using Afghanistan’s airspace as the safest and shortest alternative route,” Asifi said in a statement.

While the ministry did not provide exact figures, data from the flight-tracking website Flightradar24 corroborates a visible uptick in aerial traffic over the Hindu Kush mountains in recent days. The shift mirrors a pattern observed during a brief, intense exchange of fire between Iran and Israel several months ago, during which Afghanistan became a primary corridor for flights connecting Europe and Asia.

A Return to the “Northern Corridor”

The current diversions see airlines favoring a route often referred to as the “northern corridor,” which traverses Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan. This path allows carriers to bypass the volatile airspace over the Persian Gulf and Iran while still maintaining fuel-efficient routes to South and East Asia.

The trend is part of a broader recalibration of global aviation risk. Over the past year, as the war in Ukraine rendered Russian airspace off-limits to many Western carriers and tensions simmered in the Middle East, Afghanistan has gradually re-emerged as a viable transit zone. Aviation regulators and airlines, initially wary after the Taliban’s takeover in 2021, have softened their risk assessments, provided carriers maintain high altitude and avoid overflying active conflict zones near the Pakistani border.

According to Flightradar24 data cited in previous Reuters reports, the average number of daily overflights over Afghanistan rose from approximately 50 in May of the previous year to around 280 during the peak of the last Iran-Israel conflict. Current numbers are expected to meet or exceed that threshold as the latest closure persists.

Economic Implications for the Taliban

For the Taliban administration, which is not formally recognized by any foreign government and faces severe international financial sanctions, the increase in overflights represents a rare and vital source of hard currency.

Transit flights do not land but pay strict overflight fees—calculated based on distance and aircraft weight—to the country’s air navigation service provider. While the Taliban government has not published revenue figures, analysts estimate that a sustained increase in traffic could generate millions of dollars annually. These funds are crucial for the cash-strapped administration, which struggles to pay civil servants and maintain infrastructure.

However, experts caution that the revenue opportunity comes with significant responsibility. The primary challenge for the Taliban’s aviation authority will be maintaining safety standards and communication reliability to ensure the country remains a preferred route rather than a temporary emergency measure. Any incident involving a civilian aircraft in Afghan airspace could deter airlines just as quickly as they have returned.

Future Outlook

The duration of the airspace closure over Iran remains uncertain, depending on the geopolitical fallout from the recent strikes. If the conflict de-escalates, airlines are likely to revert to the more direct routes over Iran. However, the repeated displacement of flight paths in recent years has underscored a new reality for global aviation: with two major conflicts ongoing at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, the concept of “business as usual” routing has been permanently altered.

For now, Afghanistan finds itself once again at the center of a sky bridge, a role that offers both economic opportunity and a test of its ability to manage the complexities of international air traffic control.

