UNDP: Less Than 42% of Afghans Have Access to National Power Grid, Underscoring Deep Energy Crisis

According to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), only around 40 to 42 percent of Afghanistan’s population is connected to the national power grid—a figure that masks a stark urban-rural divide and signals a persistent obstacle to the country’s recovery and development. The agency warns that unreliable electricity continues to severely undermine healthcare, education, livelihoods, and local economic growth, particularly in remote and impoverished regions.

“Across Afghanistan, access to reliable electricity remains one of the biggest challenges affecting healthcare, education, livelihoods, and local economic growth,” the UNDP stated in a recent report. “Although around 40–42% of the population has access to the national grid, nearly 90% of this access is concentrated in urban areas, while rural communities remain largely underserved.” In practical terms, this means that millions of Afghans living outside major cities are left without consistent power for basic needs such as lighting, refrigeration, medical equipment, and irrigation severely hampering daily life and economic activity.

The UNDP further notes that expanding the national grid to rural and mountainous areas faces enormous logistical, financial, and security-related hurdles. Many communities are located in difficult terrain, making infrastructure development costly and slow. Additionally, ongoing political and economic instability has diverted funds and attention away from long-term energy projects, leaving large swaths of the country dependent on informal or off-grid solutions such as diesel generators, solar panels, or wood-burning stoves all of which are expensive, unreliable, or environmentally damaging.

Growing Public Frustration Amid Summer Heat

The electricity crisis has become a mounting source of public anger and despair, especially during the scorching summer months when temperatures in Kabul and other cities regularly exceed 35°C (95°F). Residents report receiving power for only a few hours a day often during off-peak times and frequent, unannounced outages that disrupt work, study, sleep, and access to clean water.

“We are suffering from the heat. There is no electricity throughout the night. It is difficult without a fan. The electricity shortage must be addressed,” said Mohammad Ismail, a resident of Kabul, echoing the sentiments of countless families who endure sweltering nights with no relief.

Another Kabul resident, Hizbullah Krokhil, stressed that electricity is not a luxury but a fundamental necessity for every household. “Electricity is a necessity for everyone in society. We call on the government to take action so that people can be freed from the problem of electricity shortages,” he urged.

Others, like Islamuddin, another local resident, pointed to the growing demand as the population rises and more households acquire electronic devices and appliances. “Power outages should be reduced and more electricity should be generated. People are currently facing a major problem. We call on the government to work on electricity generation projects,” he said.

Government and Utility Responses: Promises vs. Reality

In response to mounting public pressure, officials at Da Afghanistan Breshna Shirkat (DABS), the state-owned power utility, acknowledge that the electricity shortage is a deeply entrenched, long-standing issue that cannot be fixed overnight. Mohammad Sadiq Haqparast, a DABS spokesperson, insisted that the company is actively working to mitigate outages and boost supply.

“Breshna is working to address the electricity shortage, which has resulted in frequent power outages, so that the problem can be resolved as soon as possible. We have signed 17 contracts with different companies, and work on 10 of these projects is currently underway,” Haqparast said. These projects include the construction of new substations, rehabilitation of aging transmission lines, and feasibility studies for small-scale hydroelectric and solar plants. However, he did not provide specific timelines or funding details, raising skepticism among observers who note that similar pledges have been made in previous years with limited tangible results.

Heavy Reliance on Imports and the Case for Domestic Energy Independence

Afghanistan remains critically dependent on imported electricity, with the vast majority of its power supplied by neighboring countries primarily Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Iran. This reliance exposes the country to geopolitical tensions, fluctuating prices, and supply disruptions. The Afghan government spends hundreds of millions of dollars annually on electricity imports, a significant drain on its already strained budget. In 2023 alone, import bills exceeded $300 million, according to unofficial estimates, while domestic revenue from electricity sales covers only a fraction of that cost.

Experts argue that without a dramatic increase in domestic power generation through hydropower, solar, wind, and natural gas Afghanistan will remain vulnerable to external shocks and unable to meet its growing energy needs. The country has significant untapped renewable energy potential, particularly in solar and wind, yet large-scale projects have been stalled by lack of investment, technical expertise, and political will. The UNDP and other international organizations have called for a coordinated national energy strategy that prioritizes rural electrification, public-private partnerships, and regional cooperation, but progress has been slow.

Broader Implications for Development and Stability

The electricity crisis is not merely a technical or economic issue it is a humanitarian and security concern with far-reaching implications. Hospitals without reliable power cannot store vaccines or run life-saving equipment; schools without electricity cannot offer evening classes or use digital learning tools; businesses without stable energy cannot operate machinery or preserve perishable goods. For women and girls, who often bear the brunt of household chores and caregiving, power outages add hours of extra labor and limit opportunities for education and income generation.

Moreover, the lack of electricity fuels public discontent and undermines trust in governing institutions, creating fertile ground for social unrest. As one Kabul resident put it, “We are not asking for luxury only for the basics to live with dignity.” Until the government and its international partners prioritize energy as a cornerstone of reconstruction, Afghanistan’s path toward stability and self-sufficiency will remain precarious.

Looking Ahead

While DABS’s announced projects offer a glimmer of hope, tangible improvements will require sustained investment, transparent governance, and regional cooperation. For now, millions of Afghans continue to endure the daily grind of power cuts, extreme temperatures, and economic hardship a stark reminder that access to electricity is not just about watts and volts, but about health, education, equity, and the very fabric of daily life.

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