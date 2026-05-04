NAI Warns of Expanding Censorship and Interference in Afghanistan’s Media

Coinciding with World Press Freedom Day, NAI, an organization supporting free media in Afghanistan, has described the state of media freedom in the country as “deeply concerning.”

In its statement, the organization said that under Taliban rule, not only media freedom but also freedom of expression has effectively disappeared, and domestic media outlets have lost their independence. According to NAI, many journalists and media workers are forced to operate within a framework that reflects the views and actions of the Taliban.

NAI also warned that the content of domestic media has shifted in a way that promotes one-sided narratives and, at times, “fake news,” while real, everyday issues faced by citizens receive less attention.

Another part of the statement noted that coverage of sensitive events—such as reports of repression in provinces like Nangarhar, Kunar, Panjshir, Andarab, Balkh, and Kapisa—faces serious restrictions and is often not possible.

The organization added that, in addition to amplifying the activities and meetings of Taliban officials, media outlets are subject to strict limitations in how they express themselves and in their choice of words, including being required to use specific titles for the group’s leaders and officials.

The statement further emphasized that individuals affiliated with the Taliban at various levels can interfere in media affairs and even question or punish journalists and media workers.

NAI warned that the continuation of this situation could lead to the complete weakening of independent media and further restrict the free flow of information in Afghanistan.